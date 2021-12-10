2021/12/10,
學會常見金融投資英文用語，讓你晉升雙語分行王牌銀行員

為響應雙語國家政策，金管會鼓勵全台銀行設立雙語分行，而身為第一線的行員，你／妳準備好了嗎？以下介紹兩類常見金融英文用語，讓你輕鬆與國外客戶溝通。

為響應雙語國家政策，金管會鼓勵全台銀行設立雙語分行，近年來雙語分行比例逐步提升，身為第一線銀行行員的你，準備好面對新的挑戰、迎接國外客戶了嗎？以下介紹兩類常見金融英文用語，擴充你的財金類詞彙，輕鬆與國外客戶溝通，晉升王牌銀行員。

金融市場日新月異，必備漲跌英文用語

在服務國外客戶時，常會需要與對方說明目前的市場變化，除了rise、fall、increase、decrease這些基本的單字外，學會使用不同程度的漲跌說法，讓你更精確的表達金融市場現況。

大幅上漲：surge、soar、jump、skyrocket（v.）

The market value of TSMC has surged since last year.

台積電的市值從去年開始就大幅上漲。

The price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, but nobody knows whether the future development is optimistic or not.

比特幣的價格急劇上升，但沒有人知道未來的發展是否樂觀。

小幅上漲：rise、gain、climb（v.）

The stock price climbed steadily. Therefore, I will not suggest you sell it now.

股價穩定上漲，所以我不建議您現在賣出。

小幅下跌：drop、fall、decline、slip（v.）

Your investment profit slipped slightly. Would you like to rearrange your portfolio?

您的投資獲利微幅下滑。請問需要調整您的投資組合嗎？

大幅下跌：plunge、plummet、get hammered（v.）

Oil prices have plummeted since the outbreak of COVID-19.

自從新冠肺炎爆發，油價就大幅下跌。

崩盤：crash、collapse、hit bottom、sky dive、head south

He lost all his life savings when the stock market crashed.

股市崩盤後，他損失了所有財產。

投資英文這樣說，輕鬆解釋國際貨幣趨勢

除了上述介紹的漲跌用語外，以下整理在財經新聞中常出現的4種金融英文詞彙，讓身為第一線銀行人員的你，擴充你的金融英文單字庫。。

inflation（n.）通貨膨脹

Inflation makes the purchasing power of currency plunge.

通貨膨脹使得貨幣購買力大幅下降。

deflation（n.）通貨緊縮

Because of the deflation policy of the EU, the international exchange rate fluctuates drastically.

因為歐盟的通貨緊縮政策，使得國際匯率急劇變動。

appreciate（v.）appreciation（n.）增值、升值

The value of the house has appreciated by 20 percent over the last year.

這棟房子的價值在過去一年增值了20%。

The appreciation of the New Taiwan Dollar had negative effects in export trading.

新台幣升值不利於出口貿易。

depreciate（v.）depreciation（n.）貶值

In order to boost export competitiveness, the government allowed the currency to depreciate.

政府貶值貨幣以提升出口競爭力。

In some way, the depreciation of a currency is a result of economic depression in the country.

某方面來說，貨幣貶值是國家經濟不景氣的結果。

想自信面對外國客戶、流暢使用英文服務外籍人士，穩固自己的金融英文實力為首要。熟練以上金融英文字彙並輔以例句練習，套入實際金融市場趨勢，你也能提供專業英文服務、輕鬆拓展金融業務。

本文經CLN 商用英文專欄授權刊登，原文刊載於此

