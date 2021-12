村民發現11具焦屍，緬甸軍政府再度殘忍手段殺害民眾

TW:// death

According to initial reports, among 11 civilians from DonTaw Village, Salingyi Township, #Sagaing, #Myanmar, burned to death by SAC on Dec 7th 2021, five of them were under the age of 18. #CrimesAgainstHumanity #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #BurntAliveByJunta #Dec7Coup pic.twitter.com/h3hEUl29km