Omicron「全力襲擊」紐約市確診率3天內翻倍，拜登警告「嚴冬的重症和死亡」正等著未接種者

Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC.



Test positivity doubling in three days



12/9 - 3.9%

12/10 - 4.2%

12/11 - 6.4%

12/12 - 7.8%



Note: Test % is only for PCR & NYC does more per capita daily than most places ~67K PCR/day + 19K [reported] antigen over past few days (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PhxsZq55jn