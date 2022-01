總是以「人權」為榮的台灣，其實長期姑息移民收容所的虐打事件

Father Peter Hung Nguyen founded the Vietnamese Office for Migrants and Immigrants, located in Taoyuan, in 2004, and has served as its director for fifteen years. Father Nguyen came to Taiwan 33 years ago and has been recognized by the U.S. Department of State as a “hero acting to end modern-day slavery.” Michelle Kuo is an author, human rights attorney, and associate professor at the American University of Paris. She was a visiting professor at the National Taiwan University and volunteers at the Vietnamese Office.

