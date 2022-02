想為發行NFT作好準備，該怎樣保障作品的產權？

當「師園鹹酥雞」也發行NFT而且暴漲 50倍,鳳梨酥也發NFT,地球人似乎已經沒法阻擋NFT入侵全球。這陣子傳染力最強的不是COVID,而是NFT,不發一個或者買一下NFT,似乎比不打疫苗所受的群眾壓力還大。

如果你是創作者,應該怎設定作品的著作權,來為他日發行NFT作好準備?

如果你的答案是在作品大字標明「All rights reserved」、「未經授權,不得使用」之類,很抱歉,你還活在上一世紀,完全沒有 get 到NFT的意義在哪。

先來說一個客觀事實。很多人都知道,本年三月,Beeple的NFT作品「Everydays – The First 5000 Days」透過佳士得拍賣,拍得6千9百萬美元,為歷史上第三高價的藝術品。但很少人注意的是,Beeple的大部分作品,都是透過Creative Commons共享創意(台:創用 CC)授權釋出。

在訪問中,Beeple說:

I think creating stuff and giving it away for free is something that just comes naturally to me for some reason. If there is something that I’ve worked really hard on, I want as many people to see it as possible so giving it away is the easiest way to facilitate that…

While it is obviously true that most people will not pay for something that they can get for free, there exists a large amount of counter points to that argument on sites like Patreon where people give money free to people whose work they enjoy. I think sometimes people concentrate a little too much on trying to come up with some great business model when they should be focusing a bit more on their craft.