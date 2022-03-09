盤點英文裡常見的不規則複數名詞：children、criteria、stimuli⋯⋯

英文中有一些名詞的單複數長得不太一樣，常常會讓學英文的人很頭痛，像是最近有學員問到people這個字明明是複數，為什麼不需要加s？小編就想說趁這個機會，幫大家整理一下各種常見的不規則複數名詞吧！

不規則複數名詞

person / people (persons) 人

先來看看學員問的people吧！如果是單數的「人」，英文是person，但如果改成複數，通常會用people來表示「人們」。少數很正式的情況，則會用persons來表示喔。

Five people were killed in the car accident.（五位民眾在那場車禍中身亡。）

Three persons have been charged with fraud.（三人被控犯有詐欺罪。）

child / children 兒童

Entrance is free for children under 12 years old.（12歲以下的兒童不需要付入場費。）

mouse / mice 老鼠

Our office was overrun with cockroaches and mice.（我們辦公室到處都是蟑螂和老鼠。）

goose / geese 鵝

There are some Egyptian and Canadian geese living on our campus.（有一些埃及鵝和加拿大雁在我們的校園生活。）

louse / lice 蝨子

I have to brush my dog every day to get rid of the lice on it.（我每天都要幫我的狗梳毛除蝨。）

不規則的外來字

接下來補充幾個常見的不規則外來字，通常這些字來自於拉丁文或希臘文，保留了原本的單複數型。

fungus / fungi 真菌類

Mushrooms, mould, and yeast are all fungi.（蘑菇、黴菌、酵母菌都是真菌。）

criterion / criteria 標準

The four astronauts were selected according to strict criteria.（那四位太空人是按照嚴格標準篩選出來的。）

stimulus / stimuli 刺激

Trees adapt to the environment and external stimuli.（樹木可以適應環境和外在刺激。）

phenomenon / phenomena 現象

William’s job is to investigate supernatural phenomena.（William的工作是調查超自然現象。）

alumnus / alumni （男）校友

這個字比較特殊一點，如果一位男校友，會用alumnus；如果是一群男性校友、一群多元性別的校友則可以稱作alumni，可以參考字典發音。

The largest donations to the university come from its alumni.（那所大學最多的捐款來自校友。）

alumna / alumnae 女校友

如果是一位女性校友，則會用 alumna；如果是一群女性校友，則會用alumnae，可以參考字典發音。

The foundation was set up by a group of Harvard alumnae.（那個基金會是由一群哈佛女校友成立的。）

大家可以把這篇專欄存起來，想不起來這些奇奇怪怪的複數名詞時就來複習一下吧！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【老師救救我】stimuli、criteria、phenomena 這些複數名詞怎麼都沒加s？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航