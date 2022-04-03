跟外國朋友介紹清明節：為什麼會有這個節日？祭祖、燒紙錢的英文怎麼說？

清明節英文怎麼說你知道嗎？在清明節這天，我們會向祖先獻祭，好讓祖先在九泉下安樂、進行掃墓，以懷念逝去的親人。清明節有許多大大小小的禮俗，但要怎麼跟外國朋友說特別的清明節習俗英文解釋呢？

YES編編一次整理了七個清明節習俗英文單字，包含清明節英文句子範例練習，讓你能輕鬆做清明節英文介紹，現在就來一探究竟吧！

你是否也跟YES編編一樣，很好奇為什麼會有清明節？心想：還要掃墓好累喔。另外還有一個跟清明節很相近的寒食節，到底跟清明節有什麼關聯呢？只要知道清明節由來英文故事，就能了解其中的差異喔。

清明節由來英文故事（History of Hanshi Festival & Qingming Festival）：

It is said that the Qingming Festival was originally held to commemorate Jie Zitui, a loyal man who lived during the Spring and Autumn Period.

Jie cut a piece of meat from his own leg in order to save his hungry lord who was forced to flee from his own country.

Later, when the lord regained his position, he forgot about Jie Zitui’s sacrifice. However, after being reminded, he felt ashamed and decided to reward the loyal man, but Jie had hidden in a mountain with his mother. In order to find Jie, the lord ordered that the mountain be set on fire.

Unfortunately, Jie was found dead with his mother. In order to commemorate the day of his death, the lord declared the date to be Hanshi (Cold Food) Festival — the day that only cold food can be eaten.

A year later, when the lord went to the mountain to commemorate Jie’s death, he found the burned willows had revived, so he gave instructions that the day after Hanshi Festival was to be Qingming Festival.

Eventually, the two festivals were combined into one.