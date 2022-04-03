跟外國朋友介紹清明節：為什麼會有這個節日？祭祖、燒紙錢的英文怎麼說？
YES編編一次整理了7個清明節習俗英文單字，包含清明節英文句子範例練習，讓你能輕鬆做清明節英文介紹，現在就來一探究竟吧！
清明節英文怎麼說你知道嗎？在清明節這天，我們會向祖先獻祭，好讓祖先在九泉下安樂、進行掃墓，以懷念逝去的親人。清明節有許多大大小小的禮俗，但要怎麼跟外國朋友說特別的清明節習俗英文解釋呢？
YES編編一次整理了七個清明節習俗英文單字，包含清明節英文句子範例練習，讓你能輕鬆做清明節英文介紹，現在就來一探究竟吧！
清明節英文介紹：由來與含義 History of Qingming Festival
你是否也跟YES編編一樣，很好奇為什麼會有清明節？心想：還要掃墓好累喔。另外還有一個跟清明節很相近的寒食節，到底跟清明節有什麼關聯呢？只要知道清明節由來英文故事，就能了解其中的差異喔。
清明節由來英文故事（History of Hanshi Festival & Qingming Festival）：
It is said that the Qingming Festival was originally held to commemorate Jie Zitui, a loyal man who lived during the Spring and Autumn Period.
Jie cut a piece of meat from his own leg in order to save his hungry lord who was forced to flee from his own country.
Later, when the lord regained his position, he forgot about Jie Zitui’s sacrifice. However, after being reminded, he felt ashamed and decided to reward the loyal man, but Jie had hidden in a mountain with his mother. In order to find Jie, the lord ordered that the mountain be set on fire.
Unfortunately, Jie was found dead with his mother. In order to commemorate the day of his death, the lord declared the date to be Hanshi (Cold Food) Festival — the day that only cold food can be eaten.
A year later, when the lord went to the mountain to commemorate Jie’s death, he found the burned willows had revived, so he gave instructions that the day after Hanshi Festival was to be Qingming Festival.
Eventually, the two festivals were combined into one.
相傳清明節最初是為了紀念春秋時期（西元前770－476年）的一位忠臣──介子推。
晉國公子重耳被迫逃亡齊國。因咽不下野菜，介子推就從自己的腿上切下一塊肉做成湯，說是麻雀湯讓重耳吃下。重耳在秦國的幫助下，回到了晉國，平定了叛亂並當上國君，這就是歷史上有名的晉文公。
跟隨他出逃的人都得到了封賞，而晉文公唯獨忘了介子推。晉文公意識到自己的錯誤時，介子推和母親已經隱居在山上，並拒絕出山。
為了找到介子推，晉文公又中了奸臣計策下令放火燒山，想逼出孝子介子推。火滅時卻發現介子推和母親一起被燒死。
為了紀念他，晉文公下令忌日百姓不得焚火煮飯，只吃寒食，這一天就是寒食節。
第二年忌日次日，晉文公上山祭祀介子推，發現介子推死前抱著的柳樹又復活了起來，於是他下令寒食節的次日為清明節。
後來，這兩個節日合而為一。
清明節英文介紹：節日名稱用掃墓英文命名
清明節的英文是Qingming Festival，因為這一天最重要的事情是「掃墓」，所以也可以直接譯為Tomb Sweeping Day。
Tomb為名詞「墳墓」、sweep為動詞「掃」，N+V-ing形成複合形容詞，形容後方的Day，表示為「掃墓日」。
清明節英文習俗
除了打掃祖墳之外，人們在清明節這一天會有許多傳統的禮俗活動，以下為清明節7個清明節習俗英文用法：
1. 去墓園（Visit The Cemetery）
墓園的清明節英文單字有許多用法：tomb、grave、mausoleum都可替代。
文句子範例：
He visits his mother’s cemetery every Sunday.（他每個星期天都去母親墓前拜祭）
2. 插柳（Planting Willow Trees）
源自觀音一手託淨瓶，一手拿柳枝，以柳枝沾淨瓶中的水，向人間拋灑甘露，驅病消災。受此影響便以柳為驅邪消災的吉祥物，據說柳枝具有辟邪的功用。
清明節英文單字解釋：plant (n.) 植物 (v.) 種植、放置、藏匿
YES編編為幫你更了解如何使用Plant這個字，在下面列出了個別動詞的例句
- 種植，栽種：We planted trees and bushes in our new garden.（我們在新花園裡種了樹和灌木）
- 放置、安放：My brother planted himself on the sofa in front of the television.（我哥哥坐在電視機前的沙發上）
- 藏匿、栽贓：The bomb was planted in the station waiting room.（炸彈被放置在車站的候車室內）
3. 焚燒紙錢（Burn Joss Paper）
民間普遍相信，透過在世的人焚燒紙錢的行為，已逝去的祖先得以在冥界過上安定、富裕的生活。
清明節英文單字解釋：joss (n.) 神像、菩薩
是中國民間信仰裡的神明或偶像，透過跟不同單字的搭配，會產生不同的詞意。常用的用法有：
- joss-paper 紙錢
- joss-stick 線香
- joss-house 廟宇
- joss-man 廟祝
4. 燒香（Burn Incense）
燒香寄託著對先人的崇拜心情。上香時煙霧繚繞，上接天、下通地，有天地結合的意思。
清明節英文單字解釋：Incense (n.) 是香、香發出的煙 / (v.) 上香、激怒意思
清明節英文句子範例：The local men were incensed.（當地人被激怒了）
5. 追悼先人（To Pay Tribute to Ancestors）
清明節英文單字解釋：tribute (n.) 貢品；贈品；禮物
清明節英文單字延伸用法：
- a silent tribute 默哀
- floral tributes（喪禮的）供花
- pay tribute 有致敬、致意、哀悼多個意思
YES編編英文小知識補充：跟「去世」有關的英文表達
- pass away 去世
- be gone 過世
- be left 離世
- I lost someone 失去了某人
- someone is in a better place 去了更好的地方
- rest in peace 安息
6. 放風箏（Flying Kites）
清明時節「放風箏」的習俗源於清朝，兼有「斷鷂放災」的深層含義。每逢清明，人們將各項災禍厄運分別寫在風箏上，象徵所有煩惱災難隨風離去。
清明節英文句子範例：Tom sometimes flies kite with his classmates after school.（湯姆有時放學後與同學一起放風箏）
7. 祭祖（Offer Sacrifices to Ancestors）
祭拜祖先可拜五牲，如豬頭、雞、鴨蛋、麵龜、紅龜粿等等。或者也可以拿花生、龍眼乾、開心果、瓜子、腰果、杏仁果、大紅豆等來祭拜，象徵讓子孫興旺。
清明節英文單字解釋：sacrifice (n.) (給神明的)獻祭品；祭品；供品；犧牲奉獻；犧牲 / (v.) 獻祭(給神)；犧牲奉獻(時間等)；犧牲；放棄
清明節英文句子範例：Food and wine were offered as sacrifices to the gods.（食物和酒被作為祭品獻給眾神）
Comfort has been sacrificed for the sake of improved performance.（為了提高性能，犧牲了舒適性）