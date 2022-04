Fricatives：葉晉瑋詩中「白色」的多重意義

文:三木

於英國留學19歲的葉晉瑋,以自己的英文詩創作Fricatives,奪得英國國家詩詞比賽的冠軍。他在訪問中表示,希望自己的詩作可以表達離散者的憤怒、內疚、沮喪等情緒。又說其作品包含自身能夠留學英國,而有些香港人仍要留港面對壓迫的「幸存者內疚」。面對如此的複雜的情緒,他的詩作以一個更為複雜的處境呈現,包括種族的、性別的、自我的處境。種種身分上的迷惑,形成了一種混雜的情緒。這種混雜的情緒並不能解構,必定是交互性的(intersectinality)、整體的、賤斥的(abjection)。

詩的標題Fricatives(《擦音》),便道明了作者的國族焦慮,以th音和f音為切入。這是香港人學習英文時常常搞混的發音,也促使主角身在英國,但不能完全成為英國人的國族及身分焦慮。被規訓要「說正確地英文(To speak English properly, Mrs. Lee said, the difference between three and free.)」,是詩給予讀者的第一個意象。Lee這個姓氏,是香港常見的姓氏。但Mrs Lee卻充當「正統」英語的代言人,訓斥同為離散族群的主角。反映了港人在英國微妙的自卑及焦慮,想融入,但故鄉的痕跡(口音)如鬼魅般不能消除。

Fricatives, by Eric Yip

To speak English properly, Mrs Lee said, you must learn

the difference between three and free. Three men

escaped from Alcatraz in a rubber raft and drowned

on their way to Angel Island. Hear the difference? Try

this: you fought your way into existence. Better. Look

at this picture. Fresh yellow grains beaten

till their seeds spill. That’s threshing. That’s

submission. You must learn to submit

before you can learn. You must be given

a voice before you can speak. Nobody wants to listen

to a spectacled boy with a Hong Kong accent.

You will have to leave this city, these dark furrows

stuffed full with ancestral bones. Know

that death is thorough. You will speak of bruised bodies

skinnier than yours, force the pen past batons

and blood, call it fresh material for writing. Now

they’re paying attention. You’re lucky enough

to care about how the tongue moves, the seven types

of fricatives, the articulatory function of teeth

sans survival. You will receive a good education

abroad and make your parents proud. You will take

a stranger’s cock in your mouth in the piss-slick stall

of that dingy Cantonese restaurant you love and taste

where you came from, what you were made of all along.

Put some work into it, he growls. C’mon, give me

some bite. Your mother visits one October, tells you

how everyone speaks differently here, more proper.

You smile, nod, bring her to your favourite restaurant,

order dim sum in English. They’re releasing

the students arrested five years ago. Just a tad more

soy sauce please, thank you. The television replays

yesterday on repeat. The teapots are refilled. You spoon

served rice into your mouth, this perfect rice.

Steamed, perfect, white.