Home的各種用法：「Close to home」可不是吵架吵不過，就叫人滾回家

Jason和國外同事在電話中起了爭執，講到雙方都有點情緒了，同事嘆了一口氣說：Your remarks were a bit too close to home.

「離家很近？」Jason心裡想，是吵架吵不過，就叫人滾回家嗎？Close to home和家沒有關係，別會錯意。

Your remarks were a bit too close to home.

（Ｘ）你的話是叫我滾回家嗎。

（Ｏ）你的話戳到我的痛處了。

Close to home裡的「home」，指「the heart of something」，「讓人最上心的事情」，可以這麼理解。如果有人說你的話close to home，就是指你的話剛好打到他的痛處，可能是「太直接、太露骨、太真實」，讓人感到受傷害、不舒服。這個片語也常和hit這個動詞搭配「hit close to home」：

Her comment hit me close to home. 她的批評真的戳到我痛處。

也可以用來形容電影、小說等作品，特別指因為有類似經歷而有切身感受的那種痛。

That movie about the war hit too close to home. 那部戰爭片太扎心了。

See you home.

（Ｘ）看著你回家。

（Ｏ）送你回家。

老外說I will see you home，不是「目送你回家」，而是要送人回家。相當於

I will take you home. 我帶你回去。

I will walk you home. 我陪你走回去。

要送人回到門口，就用

My secretary will see you to the door. 我的秘書會送你到門口。

Come home to me

（Ｘ）回到我家裡

（Ｏ）我突然明白

Come home to...指突然間明白，有點像中文「豁然開朗」一樣，是個好用的片語。

A solution finally came home to me as I was falling asleep last night. 昨晚睡前我突然想到怎麼解決這件事。

The danger really came home to me when I saw the pictures on TV. 當看到電視上的畫面時，我才真正知道有多危險。

Till the cows come home

（Ｘ）直到牛回家

（Ｏ）永無止盡／沒完沒了

英文有很多和動物有關，很有趣的表達。牛體型大，走路很慢，等到牛回家，意思就是「很長時間」，永無止盡。

I could sit here and argue with you till the cows come home, but it wouldn't solve anything. 我可以坐在這兒和你一直爭論下去，但這解決不了任何問題。

