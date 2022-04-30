五一勞動節的英文怎麼說？employee和staff這兩種「員工」有什麼差別？

你知道勞動節由來嗎？五一勞動節英文又怎麼說？

歷經華航空服員罷工、勞工團體到立法院抗議「一例一休」修法等事件，勞工權益意識有了新一波的覺醒，讓大家在工作時能夠得到相對的保障。那麼你知道怎麼用英文來解釋台灣的勞工權益問題嗎？若能學會更多勞動節英文，就能跟國外同事朋友更有話題喔！

接下來就讓YES編編來為各位好好介紹勞動節假期英文。

勞動節英文介紹

勞動節英文目前用得最多的是這兩種說法：

International Workers’ Day跟May Day（注意在不同的場合下，Mayday還可以指一種求救信號。）

當然，其中最正式的勞動節英文說法是：International Workers’ Day（國際勞動節）。

勞動節英文句子：

Today, May 1 is known as International Workers’ Day.（如今，5月1日被稱為國際勞動節）

International Workers’ Day is a public holiday in Taiwan. Most of businesses are closed on this day.（勞動節是台灣的公共假日，大多數企業在這一天都沒營業）

勞動節由來

May 1st, International Labor’s Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world, and the holiday began in the 1880s in the United States, with the fight for an eight-hour work day.

5月1日，國際勞動節是紀念全世界勞動人民歷史性鬥爭的節日。這節日源於19世紀80年代美國工人爭取8小時工作制的鬥爭

Till today, Labor’s Day is an annual legal holiday that is over 100 years old and celebrated the economic and social achievements of workers all over the world. Over the years, it has evolved from a purely labor union celebration into a general “last fling of summer” festival.

至今，勞動節作為一年一度法定假日已有一百多年，慶祝全世界工人爭取經濟和社會勝利的節日。多年來，勞動節已從勞動者聯合慶祝轉為平常「夏日最後瘋狂」的節日

Many people choose to travel. And some others will go to the cinema. Some will go to parks. And others will stay at home. Working is glorious, and we should respect workers.

許多人選擇旅遊，一些人去戲院，一些人去公園，還有人留在家裡，勞動是光榮的，我們必須尊重勞動人民

勞動節英文單字

因為勞基法的保障，讓大家在工作上能得到相對的平等對待，常常聽到的勞健保、一例一休、基本工資，那這些勞工權益相關英文會怎麼表示呢？

YES編編幫大家整理出來囉：

勞工英文用法：employee / staff

付出勞力者大部分稱為「勞工」，那麼勞工英文：employee / staff差別是什麼？兩者都可以通用嗎？

的確有些細節不一樣，跟著YES編編一起來搞懂吧！

勞工英文：employee (n.) 僱員、領薪的員工

Employee的複數是Employees。

這裡雇用的是指長期或較穩定的工作，通常可以享有公司的福利、升遷制度以及領月薪。

勞工英文句子：

例如：一般公司職員，但短期或一次性、領時薪性質的工作多半使用hire。

We’ve employed an engineer to find out what problems of our website.（我們已雇用一位工程師來檢查網站的技術問題）

I’m an employee of this company.（我是這家公司的僱員）

employ (v.) 雇用、聘請

employer (n.) 僱主

勞工英文：staff (n.) 工作人員

不管是否領薪，只要是工作人員，也可以稱爲staff，所以volunteer「義工」也算是staff。

Staff基本上是指「整體員工」，所以沒有複數，如果要說「一位員工」，可以說a staff member。

勞工英文句子：

I’m a staff member of this organization.（我是這個組織的員工）

51勞動節英文諺語

這邊列舉相關勞動節英文諺語，讓你運用在英文寫作上可以更畫龍點睛喔：

As you sow you shall mow.

種瓜得瓜，種豆得豆。 A bad workman quarrels with his tools.

拙匠常怨工具差（人笨怨刀鈍）。 The early bird catches the worm.

早起的鳥有蟲吃。 Food given by another person is only a throat tickler, but food gained by the labor of one’s own hand is the food which satisfies.(Australian proverb)

人家給的食物只能使嗓子眼舒服，而親手勞動得來的食物則使人心滿意足。（澳大利亞諺語） Labour is often the father of pleasure.

勤勞常為快樂之源。 Little strokes fell great oaks.

水滴石穿。 An hour in the morning is worth two in the evening.

一日之計在於晨。 Few words,many deeds.

少說話，多做事。 No song，no supper.

不勞無獲。 Practice makes perfect.

熟能生巧。 No pains, no gains.

沒有付出就沒有收穫。 Nothing is to be got without pains but poverty.

世上唯有貧窮可以不勞而獲。

