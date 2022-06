南加州教會槍擊案所感：誰才算台灣人？台裔美籍的我是台灣人嗎？

SueAnn Shiah is a Taiwanese American musician, filmmaker, community organizer, and emerging theologian specializing in identity formation, racial justice, gender, and sexuality. Her first feature length documentary HuanDao follows her journey in asking the question “Who is Taiwanese?” in a two week bike trip around Taiwan. She released her debut solo album of reclaimed hymns, “A Liturgy for the Perseverance of the Saints” in June 2018. In addition to her own creative and theological works, she collaborates with other artists and musicians in a variety of capacities as an artist manager, producer, audio engineer, songwriter, and creator of liturgy. She has a B.B.A. in Music Business with a Production emphasis and a Chinese minor from Belmont University and is currently finishing a Masters of Arts in Musicology at National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan and will be beginning a Master of Divinity at Princeton Theological Seminary this fall.

