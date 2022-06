「六年後，陪審團讓我重獲新生」：安柏赫德被認為「行為惡意」，強尼戴普將獲得1035萬美元賠償

BREAKING NEWS: Johnny Depp has won his US lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled a 2018 article Washington Post article was defamatory.



He has been awarded $15m by the court.



Live: https://t.co/ZxyXggushn



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/yVqHvjKAqz