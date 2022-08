請問翻譯師：像Google這樣的機械翻譯能取代人腦翻譯嗎？

文:Steve Wallace

在這期部落格文章,跟讀者們分享一些翻譯稿件的經驗。

身為一位翻譯師,常會注意到親友們興高采烈地拿機械翻譯機成功翻譯的文稿或相關的新聞,大肆張揚說機械翻譯將取代人腦翻譯。

聽到時,常常會一笑置之,但不是因為自己自視甚高,看不起機械翻譯。如果有人問我,那機械翻譯到底能否取代人腦翻譯,我的答案會是「視情況而定」,重點是看翻譯的內容是什麼。

光說不練、講空話誰都會,舉個具體的例子可能比較有說服力。以下是我的親戚最近傳給我的一封短訊:

“Finding the positive in difficult situations is hard, but not impossible. Dr. Misner shares 7 takeaways from 2020 to get you started reflecting on the good that came out of a difficult year.

Micro-dose the news to avoid negativity. Look for opportunities, like a chance to spend more time with your children. Hope + a plan + action will lead you successfully through challenges. During difficult times, your network will be there for you. If you wait until tough times are over, your business will be over. You can travel the world without getting on a plane. Friends are more important than ever.

(文章出處:Episode 695 (i.e., “Finding the Good in Bad Times”) of The Official BNI Podcast)