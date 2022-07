菲律賓一位前市長參加女兒畢典遭槍殺，疑因兇手不滿被控網路誹謗

'WE JOIN THE PEOPLE IN THEIR GRIEF.'



Former VP Leni Robredo takes to social media to mourn the death of ex-Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, who was killed in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday afternoon. | 📸: Leni Robredo/FB via @dnvrdelrosario pic.twitter.com/g0F9q3xMpn