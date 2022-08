英文自我介紹常被疏忽的NG細節，這樣的說法哪裡有問題？

NG英文自我介紹範例:

Hi! I’m Elvin. I’m the new PR and we will work together on the XYZ project over the next few weeks. I worked at ABC Company for one year before I quitted. I don’t like the toxic environment there and I don’t like my manager who sometimes judges an employee based on his or her sex. So, I made the decision to leave the company.

Outside of work, I enjoy swimming. Ever since my wife passed away from cancer, I found swimming the best way to relieve stress and cheer up. Anyway, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I am excited to be part of the team.