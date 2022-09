英國女王19日國葬，拜登等數百名國家領袖將出席；紐西蘭、澳洲正式宣布查爾斯三世為新元首

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral.



Accompanied by The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the cortege will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.



The Wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox, White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate. pic.twitter.com/Atv2v9SGFz