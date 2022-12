菲律賓南部省份聖誕節假期遭豪雨襲擊，已造成13人死亡、23人失蹤

NO WAY TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS. Heavy rains and flooding force nearly 1,000 families to flee to an evacuation site in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental on Sunday (Dec. 25, 2022) while rescue and monitoring ops continue in other parts of the province. 📷 MisOcc police FB/PCADG-NorMin pic.twitter.com/qYHJEckT7P