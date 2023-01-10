The News Lens invites former Sankei Shimbun’s Takeshi Yoshimura as Editor-in-chief for TNL Japan, to bring precise information to younger Japanese generations and strengthen Taiwan-Japan communication
Mario Yang, co-founder and chief content officer says: “Having Mr. Yoshimura leading TNL Japan is an important way we are starting anew in 2023, and it’s also an important and crucial step in our overseas expansions. Having Mr. Yoshimura on board undoubtedly gives TNL Japan a key figure and cornerstone.”
TNL Media Group, a multilingual independent media and data platform based in Taiwan, has announced that Takeshi Yoshimura, the former head of Sankei Shimbun Taipei branch, has joined TNL Japan as Editor-in-chief. Mr. Yoshimura will begin editing TNL Japan this December.
Mr. Yoshimura was born in Akashi, in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture. While studying at Nihon University College of Law in 1988, he studied abroad at Peking University. After graduation, he joined Sankei Shimbun in 1990, and was in charge of covering two important cases in Japanese society: the Glico Morinaga case and the Sekihōtai case. He also had experiences tracking organized crimes and doing reports about the royal family. At the same time, he began to grow his interest in cross-strait relationships while interviewing Japanese in China and Chinese in Japan who had migrated after World War II.
Mr. Yoshimura was chosen and sent to National Taiwan University to study by Sankei Shimbun during 2006-2007, and served as head of Sankei Shimbun’s Taipei branch from 2011 to 2014. After returning to Japan, he wrote a thesis “Policy towards Japan and across the strait of Ma Ying-Jeou Regime” to obtain a master’s degree of international intelligence from Nihon University Graduate School. After that, he served as director and editorial committee member of Sankei Shimbun’s Hiroshima General Bureau, and retired at the end of 2019 to become a freelance reporter.
He recently published a book, Bloody Winds of Asia (アジア血風録) (MdN Shinsho) and has been writing articles for magazines and online media, mostly on topics relating to the Taiwan Strait. He also hosts Hyper J Channel’s’s program “Yoshimura Tsuyoshi’s Asia Newsbook” and “Talk about Taiwan, visit Taiwan (“话しTaiwan·行きTaiwan”)” and serves as part-time lecturer in the Department of Oceanography at Tunghai University.
According to Mr. Yoshimura, Japan and Taiwan are like brothers who share the same issues. Yet every year, 5 million Taiwanese people visit Japan, while only 2 million Japanese visit Taiwan annually, despite its much larger population. Many Taiwanese are familiar with Japan, and he wishes to make more Japanese familiar with Taiwan.
揭開數字「16」的奧秘：平衡成就完美，以絕佳狀態站穩世界舞台！
16是造就完美平衡的數字，16根羽毛創造出一顆完美的羽球，16年堅持成就了麟洋配的完美平衡。金門酒廠選在麟洋奪金一週年推出紀念酒款，揭開數字16蘊藏的更多奧秘。
你可曾想過「16」是個兼具完美與平衡的數字？
在數學領域，當m與n互為相異整數，16是唯一能讓m與n互為彼此平方的整數，比如說4²=2⁴，4的平方恰好與2的四次方展現完美對稱；而且2²=2x2，由此可知2的平方數可達到絕對對稱。
在運動領域，目前標準羽毛球均由16根羽毛組成，究其原因，16為2的四次方，無論相對於羽球的中心點或中軸線展開，皆能滿足中心對稱或中線對稱的要求。
16根天然羽毛，又遠比8根或32根更能維持羽球的平衡與對稱。8根羽毛間隔太鬆、重量過輕、空氣阻力過小且無法形成足夠的自轉力道，32根羽毛間隔太密、重量過重、空氣阻力過大且不適合飛行；因此16根羽毛的完美平衡，成了現今國際的羽球標準。
由於16根羽毛創造出的間隙相當剛好，重量和體積大小也適合標準羽球拍面，形成的阻力及自轉性皆適宜，對場上飛行時的羽球相當重要。高速飛行時，能讓羽球自轉的重心保持穩定；慢速飛行時，選手若需要技巧性地讓羽球翻滾，也能因中線對稱使技術發揮得更加穩定。
李洋16年堅持，麟洋配讓台灣被看見
16年前，也是台灣羽球國手李洋第一次拿起球拍的起點。
2021年，東奧羽球男雙「麟洋配」勇奪奧運史上首面羽球金牌，「金門之光」李洋與王齊麟共同為台灣寫下羽球里程碑，這般榮耀著實得來不易。
李洋從故鄉金門縣金寧鄉出發，十年蟄伏，歷經負傷中斷、自我懷疑卻從未放棄。永不放棄的堅持，一如李洋16年前拿起球拍的瞬間；2016年他在越南首度拿下國際賽冠軍，2019年起以麟洋配之姿一路過關斬將，最後登上奧運最高殿堂。
球不落地，絕不放棄。經歷磨練與低潮的爐火淬煉，金門之子李洋在羽球生涯中領悟「堅持很難，放棄只要一瞬間」，浴火重生的鳳凰自灰燼中振翅飛起，一路飛越歷史中遭烽火波及的金門及後期的轉型開創，讓台灣被世界看見；如同金門酒廠70年來的經久彌新，始終秉持釀酒初心，以金門高粱酒揚名世界。
麟洋一戰成名，紀念酒款聞「酩」世界
羽球因16根羽毛成就完美平衡，李洋因16年磨礪而鍛鍊成金。
金門酒廠選在麟洋奪金一週年，以16這個特別的數字推出「李洋16」紀念酒。16面切割面玻璃瓶身、1.6公升瓶裝、16根金色鳳羽環繞其上，再特選16年儲陳窖藏老酒；從瓶身設計到酒基選用皆呼應數字16，更添加雙倍食用金箔，與金羽內外呼應出璀璨的完美臻品。
外包裝禮盒採開盒式設計，呈現出金酒的大器風範，極具收藏價值。每一瓶李洋16紀念酒皆擁有專屬編號及李洋簽名小卡，並附贈兩只水晶鬱金香杯，搭配專屬LED燈座。當燈光照射多面瓶身，金箔於酒液中旋轉擺動，金黃光彩的絢麗奪目，有如鳳凰般貴氣非凡。
與此同時，金酒也挑戰極致玻璃工藝，以羽毛球造型設計出相當吸睛的「麟洋LIVE YOUNG」紀念酒。16面切角錐形酒瓶設計，忠實還原了16根羽毛組成的羽球造型，是金酒向李洋、王齊麟兩位金牌英雄的絕佳默契致敬，也是金酒不斷挑戰自我的展現。
「麟洋LIVE YOUNG」紀念酒瓶身鑲有金色閃電造型的「LY」字樣，從瓶蓋一氣呵成貫穿至瓶底，直線俐落的潮流風格，象徵麟洋配以迅雷不及掩耳的速度，攀升至世界排名並成為金牌搭擋；也如同金門酒廠位於資源有限的小島，卻能屢獲世界烈酒大獎，聞「酩」世界。
「LY」不只是「LING & YANG」，也是永久保存麟洋配奪金感動的「LIVE YOUNG」，兩位球員的絕佳默契讓羽球雙打的完美平衡得以展現，台灣羽球於體壇最高殿堂奪金的興奮與激動，令這款酒獨具珍藏價值！
中式白酒標竿，傳承古法釀製的完美平衡
金酒傳承古法釀製，採用「固態發酵」，能使釀製的酒質風味和口感更為豐富，儲放於不銹鋼桶或陶罈內。
金門高粱酒的酒質晶瑩透亮，口感協調平衡、清香純正，金酒自2016年首度參加國際賽事，屢獲國際大獎殊榮，品質深受肯定。2022年適逢金門酒廠建廠70週年，於美國舊金山烈酒競賽中更奪得8項金牌肯定，連續7年獲得國際賽大獎的肯定，獲獎作品橫跨多個年份、酒度，徹底彰顯國際一流酒廠的豐富性與完整性。
對李洋來說，16是拿下台灣史上第一個奧運羽球金牌的數字；對金酒來說，16蘊含著釀酒古法技術的2次發酵、2次蒸餾，如同2²=2x2，2的平方數能達到絕對對稱的完美情況。金門酒廠持續建構中式白酒消費新文化，建廠70週年之際，以「70如金、經久彌新」的品牌主張，堅持遵循古法釀製的平衡才能成就完美，繼續以絕佳狀態站穩世界舞台！