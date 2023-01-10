2023/01/10,
官方部落格

The News Lens invites former Sankei Shimbun’s Takeshi Yoshimura as Editor-in-chief for TNL Japan, to bring precise information to younger Japanese generations and strengthen Taiwan-Japan communication

The News Lens invites former Sankei Shimbun’s Takeshi Yoshimura as Editor-in-chief for TNL Japan, to bring precise information to younger Japanese generations and strengthen Taiwan-Japan communication

我們想讓你知道的是

Mario Yang, co-founder and chief content officer says: “Having Mr. Yoshimura leading TNL Japan is an important way we are starting anew in 2023, and it’s also an important and crucial step in our overseas expansions. Having Mr. Yoshimura on board undoubtedly gives TNL Japan a key figure and cornerstone.”

TNL Media Group, a multilingual independent media and data platform based in Taiwan, has announced that Takeshi Yoshimura, the former head of Sankei Shimbun ‪Taipei branch, has joined TNL Japan as Editor-in-chief. Mr. Yoshimura will begin editing TNL Japan this December.

Mr. Yoshimura was born in Akashi, in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture. While studying at Nihon University College of Law in 1988, he studied abroad at Peking University. After graduation, he joined Sankei Shimbun in 1990, and was in charge of covering two important cases in Japanese society: the Glico Morinaga case and the Sekihōtai case. He also had experiences tracking organized crimes and doing reports about the royal family. At the same time, he began to grow his interest in cross-strait relationships while interviewing Japanese in China and Chinese in Japan who had migrated after World War II.

Mr. Yoshimura was chosen and sent to National Taiwan University to study by Sankei Shimbun during 2006-2007, and served as head of Sankei Shimbun’s Taipei branch from 2011 to 2014. After returning to Japan, he wrote a thesis “Policy towards Japan and across the strait of Ma Ying-Jeou Regime” to obtain a master’s degree of international intelligence from Nihon University Graduate School. After that, he served as director and editorial committee member of Sankei Shimbun’s Hiroshima General Bureau, and retired at the end of 2019 to become a freelance reporter.

He recently published a book, Bloody Winds of Asia (アジア血風録) (MdN Shinsho) and has been writing articles for magazines and online media, mostly on topics relating to the Taiwan Strait. He also hosts Hyper J Channel’s’s program “Yoshimura Tsuyoshi’s Asia Newsbook” and “Talk about Taiwan, visit Taiwan (“话しTaiwan·行きTaiwan”)” and serves as part-time lecturer in the Department of Oceanography at Tunghai University.

According to Mr. Yoshimura, Japan and Taiwan are like brothers who share the same issues. Yet every year, 5 million Taiwanese people visit Japan, while only 2 million Japanese visit Taiwan annually, despite its much larger population. Many Taiwanese are familiar with Japan, and he wishes to make more Japanese familiar with Taiwan.


TNL 網路沙龍守則

TNL網路沙龍是關鍵評論網讓讀者能針對文章表達自身觀點的留言區。我們希望在這裡，大家可以理性的發表自己的看法，並對不同的論點保持開放心態，促進多元意見的交流與碰撞。

現在網路上的留言討論常淪為謾罵與攻擊的場域，反而造成了彼此更大的歧異，無法達成討論與溝通的目的。

為了改善這個問題，我們希望打造一個讓大家安心發表言論、交流想法的環境，讓網路上的理性討論成為可能，藉由觀點的激盪碰撞，更加理解彼此的想法，同時也創造更有價值的公共討論，所以我們推出TNL網路沙龍這項服務。

我們希望參與討論的你謹記以下幾個基本守則，與關鍵評論網一起提升網路沙龍的品質：

  • 尊重多元：分享多元觀點是關鍵評論網的初衷，沙龍鼓勵自由發言、發表合情合理的論點，也歡迎所有建議與指教。我們相信所有交流與對話，都是建立於尊重多元聲音的基礎之上，應以理性言論詳細闡述自己的想法，並對於相左的意見持友善態度，共同促進沙龍的良性互動。
  • 謹慎發言：在TNL網路沙龍，除了言論自由之外，我們期待你對自己的所有發言抱持負責任的態度。在發表觀點或評論時，能夠盡量跟基於相關的資料來源，查證後再發言，善用網路的力量，創造高品質的討論環境。並且避免對於不同意見的攻擊、惡意謾罵言論。

為了鼓勵多元評論與觀點的碰撞激盪，並符合上述兩個守則前提下，我們要求所有沙龍參與者都遵守以下規範，當您按下同意開始使用本沙龍服務時，視為同意此規範：

  • 您同意為您自身言論負完全法律責任，您不會發表不適當言論，包含但不限於惡意攻擊言論、歧視言論、誹謗言論、侵害他人權利或任何違法情事。
  • 您同意您不會張貼任何帶有商業行銷或廣告直銷之勸誘式廣告內容。
  • 本集團有權管理沙龍所有內容，以利維護沙龍良性的溝通環境與氛圍。
  • 本集團有權隨時新增或修改此規範，如有增修將公告於本網站。若公告後您仍繼續使用本網站，即視為同意接受增修版規範。