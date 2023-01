一場泰國緝毒行動，意外起獲緬甸軍政府領導人成年子女資產

Press Release 📣 Assets of Min Aung Hlaing’s children caught in Thai drug raid



Assets incl. title of luxury condo & 2 @scb_thailand passbooks discovered during arrest of #Myanmar arms broker Tun Min Latt



✅ PR 👉🏽 https://t.co/1YIHK6crr6

✅ Feature 👉🏽 https://t.co/iaBhySFkMT pic.twitter.com/72c61SOFUN