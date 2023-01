泰國曼谷「阿披瓦中央車站」正式啟用，有望成為東南亞最大鐵路樞紐

🇹🇭 IMPORTANT INFORMATION for foreign tourists and expatriates. Starting from today, 52 long-distance train services will be relocated from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to the new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.



✳️ READ: https://t.co/7XPjYhtERk#Thailand #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/QnJfutYyGt