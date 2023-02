土耳其敘利亞強震逾1萬1200人喪命，台灣搜救隊馳援登聯合國搜救官網、BBC報導封面

We will be activating our Open Data Program (https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck) for the powerful #earthquakes in #Turkey and #Syria. Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of #Islahiye, Turkey and the destruction. pic.twitter.com/jd8KakGRgb