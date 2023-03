The 10-year Milestone of The News Lens

Ten years ago, at this very moment, Taiwanese people were going wild over the World Baseball Classic. It was the first time since 2006 when Taiwan made it to the second round. At the same time, Joey and Mario were discussing and explaining their entrepreneurial idea to anyone who would listen. That idea was put into action a few months later and became what we now know as The News Lens, which launched on August 1.

In June of that same year, after securing the domain name and registering the company, Mario asked his designer friend from CNET Taiwan, Winson Ji, if he could design a logo for The News Lens. He provided two options, and after internal and external voting, we chose the logo with an EKG, which represents as a media company, keeping a pulse on the important issues of society.

Ten years have passed in the blink of an eye. We have grown from a single media brand with just two people in a small office to a media group with nine content brands and 11 subsidiaries.

Since early last year, we have been considering what we should do to commemorate our 10-year anniversary. The first step was to think about whether we should create a new logo to mark this occasion. While developing our new visual identity, we will be able to review our next steps and future direction.

It proved to be a lengthy process. Our design team spent months developing several logo concepts before we made our final decision.

Our design director, Loso Kao, wrote an article explaining the design concept and ideation process. We hope that through this article, everyone can get to know us better and understand our future.

We've been around for ten years, and we're striving to make it to the next ten years.