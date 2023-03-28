2023/03/28,
官方部落格

Why Do We Need a New Logo?

Why Do We Need a New Logo?
Photo Credit：TNL

我們想讓你知道的是

We will share the mental journey of TNL brand redesign in terms of why, what to do and how to do it.

Hello, I'm Loso, Visual Design Director of The News Lens Media Group. As we redesigned the logo for the 10th anniversary of The News Lens (TNL), there were many reflections that made the process a valuable experience. In this article, we will share the thinking the design.

Why do we need a new logo?

We developed the logo everyone is familiar with today in 2013. It represents the pulse of the world and changes in society. As a new internet media company, we believed that our responsibility was to "keep people’s finger on the pulse." For 10 years, the ECG, as shown on our logo, fluctuated from beat to beat as the world underwent drastic changes. We are now approaching the technological singularity against the backdrop of wars. We are also pursuing truth while being cautious about conspiracy theories. Communicating an idea is like finding a way with a map which is full of information but without any direction. We believe we must do our best to create a path that leads the public to the next destination. Here, we present our manifesto for the next decade.

How do we navigate the options?

"How to stand steadfast in the midst of turmoil?" This was the million dollar question when we drafted the manifesto. Initially, the design team listed several keywords that aligned with our future direction, highlighting our history and values like diverse perspectives, inclusiveness, and generational intersectionality, as a starting point to explore and expand the boundaries of possibilities. For each keyword, we developed numerous narratives, and in each proposal meeting, we brainstormed and reflected upon these ideas, constantly balancing between imagination and execution, and a consensus became increasingly clear.

20220315-TNL_logo_redesign-Loso_logo_草圖_
Photo Credit：The News Lens
Sketch after sketch is the accumulation of proof.

In the dense sketch marks, we came up with four main directions:

  • Trust and information literacy
  • Focus on diversity and inclusivity
  • Perspectives and intersections of opinions
  • The process of media literacy that extends outward

Each logo had the potential to blossom, but ultimately, we chose a design that better aligned with the brand’s direction in terms of its concept and application and put our full effort into nurturing it.

02-logo-all
Photo Credit：The News Lens
Can you tell which one is which ?

Beyond the horizon, between ideas

概念圖
Photo Credit：The News Lens

We as a media company show not only how events happen but the impact "beyond" these events and the connections "between" these impacts. This is what TNL hopes to bring to the audience, and it is the core value that the brand has always been following: “Stimulate your thoughts with diverse perspectives and broaden your horizons with different voices.” What we wanted to declare is that TNL is no longer just a news media outlet but a multi-dimensional, multi-media platform that explores the true face of the world with readers.


TNL 網路沙龍守則

TNL網路沙龍是關鍵評論網讓讀者能針對文章表達自身觀點的留言區。我們希望在這裡，大家可以理性的發表自己的看法，並對不同的論點保持開放心態，促進多元意見的交流與碰撞。

現在網路上的留言討論常淪為謾罵與攻擊的場域，反而造成了彼此更大的歧異，無法達成討論與溝通的目的。

為了改善這個問題，我們希望打造一個讓大家安心發表言論、交流想法的環境，讓網路上的理性討論成為可能，藉由觀點的激盪碰撞，更加理解彼此的想法，同時也創造更有價值的公共討論，所以我們推出TNL網路沙龍這項服務。

我們希望參與討論的你謹記以下幾個基本守則，與關鍵評論網一起提升網路沙龍的品質：

  • 尊重多元：分享多元觀點是關鍵評論網的初衷，沙龍鼓勵自由發言、發表合情合理的論點，也歡迎所有建議與指教。我們相信所有交流與對話，都是建立於尊重多元聲音的基礎之上，應以理性言論詳細闡述自己的想法，並對於相左的意見持友善態度，共同促進沙龍的良性互動。
  • 謹慎發言：在TNL網路沙龍，除了言論自由之外，我們期待你對自己的所有發言抱持負責任的態度。在發表觀點或評論時，能夠盡量跟基於相關的資料來源，查證後再發言，善用網路的力量，創造高品質的討論環境。並且避免對於不同意見的攻擊、惡意謾罵言論。

為了鼓勵多元評論與觀點的碰撞激盪，並符合上述兩個守則前提下，我們要求所有沙龍參與者都遵守以下規範，當您按下同意開始使用本沙龍服務時，視為同意此規範：

  • 您同意為您自身言論負完全法律責任，您不會發表不適當言論，包含但不限於惡意攻擊言論、歧視言論、誹謗言論、侵害他人權利或任何違法情事。
  • 您同意您不會張貼任何帶有商業行銷或廣告直銷之勸誘式廣告內容。
  • 本集團有權管理沙龍所有內容，以利維護沙龍良性的溝通環境與氛圍。
  • 本集團有權隨時新增或修改此規範，如有增修將公告於本網站。若公告後您仍繼續使用本網站，即視為同意接受增修版規範。