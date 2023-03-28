Why Do We Need a New Logo?
We will share the mental journey of TNL brand redesign in terms of why, what to do and how to do it.
Hello, I'm Loso, Visual Design Director of The News Lens Media Group. As we redesigned the logo for the 10th anniversary of The News Lens (TNL), there were many reflections that made the process a valuable experience. In this article, we will share the thinking the design.
Why do we need a new logo?
We developed the logo everyone is familiar with today in 2013. It represents the pulse of the world and changes in society. As a new internet media company, we believed that our responsibility was to "keep people’s finger on the pulse." For 10 years, the ECG, as shown on our logo, fluctuated from beat to beat as the world underwent drastic changes. We are now approaching the technological singularity against the backdrop of wars. We are also pursuing truth while being cautious about conspiracy theories. Communicating an idea is like finding a way with a map which is full of information but without any direction. We believe we must do our best to create a path that leads the public to the next destination. Here, we present our manifesto for the next decade.
How do we navigate the options?
"How to stand steadfast in the midst of turmoil?" This was the million dollar question when we drafted the manifesto. Initially, the design team listed several keywords that aligned with our future direction, highlighting our history and values like diverse perspectives, inclusiveness, and generational intersectionality, as a starting point to explore and expand the boundaries of possibilities. For each keyword, we developed numerous narratives, and in each proposal meeting, we brainstormed and reflected upon these ideas, constantly balancing between imagination and execution, and a consensus became increasingly clear.
In the dense sketch marks, we came up with four main directions:
- Trust and information literacy
- Focus on diversity and inclusivity
- Perspectives and intersections of opinions
- The process of media literacy that extends outward
Each logo had the potential to blossom, but ultimately, we chose a design that better aligned with the brand’s direction in terms of its concept and application and put our full effort into nurturing it.
Beyond the horizon, between ideas
We as a media company show not only how events happen but the impact "beyond" these events and the connections "between" these impacts. This is what TNL hopes to bring to the audience, and it is the core value that the brand has always been following: “Stimulate your thoughts with diverse perspectives and broaden your horizons with different voices.” What we wanted to declare is that TNL is no longer just a news media outlet but a multi-dimensional, multi-media platform that explores the true face of the world with readers.
臺灣年輕科學家的幕後推手，李長榮教育基金會為優秀青年人才打造走向國際的舞台
臺灣的年輕人才值得更多機會與資源，李長榮教育基金會作為一個拋磚引玉的角色，除了舉辦李謀偉科學論壇，讓年輕科學家能和國際頂尖大師進行交流，更辦理多項獎助學金計畫，希望能喚起更多人對人才教育的重視，並共同參與其中。
出於對人才培育的重視，李長榮教育基金會自創立以來，就以推動創新研究思維、促進產業與學術領域的交流互動為核心，開辦各式獎學金計畫與李謀偉科學論壇來幫助年輕世代。其中由李長榮集團總裁李謀偉與李長榮教育基金會董事長楊賽芬所贊助的「李謀偉科學論壇」（Bowei Research Conference, 以下簡稱BRC），更提供了讓年輕科學家能接觸到各國頂尖學者的機會，接受豐沛的知識洗禮。
李謀偉總裁在麻省理工學院求學期間，模塑了自己對於教育、知識傳授形式的想法。在回國後，更對臺灣年輕學子，因為受限於環境、經濟等條件而無法進一步打開國際視野、接觸到更多領先知識，甚至與世界級專家學者進行交流等，感到可惜。因此李謀偉總裁運用自己的資源，透過主辦BRC，將國際頂尖的科學家，帶進臺灣。
最高度期待的科學盛會，BRC李謀偉科學論壇
2023年舉辦的第三屆BRC，邀請到國際間最重量級的學者群來到臺灣，並交由科學諮詢委員會（Scientific Advisory Board, 以下簡稱SAB）負責推薦講者與規劃整個論壇流程。其中，SAB的主席，同時也是國際知名的化學家——Dr. Ehud Keinan，今年已是第二次參加BRC，他在談及論壇的意義，以及自己為此所投入的心力時，非常懇切地表示：「我人生中很大的一部分，都在為了幫助更多年輕科學家、為他們創造機會而努力，我不求取任何回報，只希望能夠為科學界與科學人才，打造一個更有活力的未來。」Dr. Ehud Keinan表示，當初他向李謀偉總裁建議，BRC應該要往更國際化、更高規格的形式發展，立刻獲得總裁的全力支持。
最初在廣邀國際學者參加時，由於是非常新鮮的嘗試，也不為人所知，許多專家學者們都是在再三請託之下才願意來到臺灣，但是經過了兩屆的經營與鑽研，成果逐漸發酵，BRC在國際間打響了名聲。「這些重要的學者，現在都非常樂意來參加論壇，甚至預約了明年（2024年）要再次來訪，這真的是非常令我們感到振奮和感動。」Dr. Ehud Keinan充滿期盼地說道。
李謀偉總裁也進一步說明BRC的目標，是希望臺灣年輕學子與世界最頂尖科學家的切磋能夠有更多靈感碰撞，並進一步發展為改善人類生活的關鍵。他補充說明，這樣的靈感碰撞，不是大家規規矩矩坐在會議室中就會出現，所以BRC從地點到議程的安排，都跟一般論壇不一樣，參考了美國戈登論壇的作法，選擇一個遠離都市紛擾的僻靜地點，讓所有與會者可以在這裡充分地放鬆、沈澱思緒。
在議程上，除了研討會之外，也會穿插安排休閒活動的交流時段。「我們邀請所有的學者和學生一起去健行、或騎自行車。在藍天白雲下，所有人都在很輕鬆自在的狀態中，自然而然地互動、談天。這是因為我相信，很多的靈感火花，就是在這個時候迸現。」李謀偉總裁認為這樣的安排，提供年輕學子一個跟大師們素面相見的絕佳機會，更是建立友誼、提高交流延續性的最好方法。
化學如何改變人類的生活，分子工程是科技新未來
第三屆BRC的主題為「The Magic of Chemistry」，議題聚焦在「New Frontier of Molecular Engineering – Electronic & Optical Materials（前瞻分子工程——電子與光學材料）」。針對這次的主題，Dr. Ehud Keinan分享，化學是事物的基礎，是滿足人類生活需求的科技中，最重要的元素。科學家發揮想像力，在自然生物、礦物，甚至化學元素中，找到可以模仿的靈感，再利用科學的方式重新整合這些素材，創造出了令人驚嘆不已的成果。
說到本次與會的科學家，Dr. Ehud Keinan興奮地介紹：「他們都是現今世界上，最重要、最有影響力的科學家。」包括諾貝爾獎、普里斯特利獎章（Priestley Medal）、威爾許獎（Welch Award in Chemistry）、沃爾夫獎（Wolf Prize）的得主們，或者擁有實力角逐這些獎項的科學家。
Dr. Ehud Keinan認為，對於年輕科學家來說，最好的刺激就是近距離的接觸這些大師，認識他們、了解他們的故事和思考的方式，從中獲得關於研究、科學、未來的種種啟發。「這是最高的學習，比起念任何理論，或者坐在課堂中記著一頁又一頁的筆記還要重要，你獲得的不只是知識，還有這個知識的發展過程。」
另外值得一提的是，本屆BRC所邀請的其中兩位學者，在論壇這段時間分別獲得了國際級大獎。科學諮詢委員翁啟惠院士，以醣科學的開創性研究，榮獲以色列化學學會Medicinal Chemistry Section（MCS-ICS）Barry Cohen藥物化學獎；而Jackie Yi-Ru Ying教授，則是成功將奈米科技與技術醫學結合，榮獲費薩爾國王國際科學獎（King Faisal Prize），成為首位獲得此項殊榮的女性科學家，Jackie Yi-Ru Ying教授在得知獲獎消息後，更俏皮地分享：「BRC is my lucky conference！」
多管道促進人才培育，讓世界看見臺灣年輕科學家
「我認為，對學生來說，不需要去要求他們有創意、有想法，因為這些事情並不是可以透過教導或學習而來的。對有志於從事科學的年輕人來說，只需要有自信，對自己正在做的事情與目標有信心。」自從15年前Dr. Ehud Keinan第一次訪問臺灣之後，他便時常因為教學或演講再次來訪。在他眼中，臺灣的學生們充滿了可能性，以及對知識的渴求。這就是為什麼他非常希望透過BRC，將大師們帶到臺灣，讓大師的身教和言教，給予學生們更多正面的鼓勵和刺激。
這樣的想法，和對於促進人才培育，無私挹注資源的李謀偉總裁不謀而合，因此這些年來，除了舉辦BRC，李長榮教育基金會也提供優秀人才更多獎勵管道，例如：優秀學生獎學金、李長榮博士生獎助學金計畫、李長榮碩士生獎助學金計畫等。李謀偉總裁特別提到：「教育是改變一個人的人生、改變一個社會最重要的動力。」這就是為什麼李長榮教育基金會，將持續推動各種研究活動，提供獎項、獎學金，希望幫助臺灣的年經科學家與學子，在研究與學習的道路上，能夠走得更自在、順遂。