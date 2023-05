東帝汶國會選舉在野黨勝出，首任總統古斯茂有望再掌權當總理

#TimorLeste 🇹🇱 election update: w/ ~85% of votes countes, Xanana Gusmão's CNRT is tipped to win a plurality & will be close to a majority of seats.



Let's see how the rest of the count impacts seat allocation & coalition formation.



h/t @Lusa_noticias @antsampaio for the graphic pic.twitter.com/5ohwXnJRtO