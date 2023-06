泰國看守政府今與緬甸軍政府外長會談，東協主要成員國不與會

#Singapore @VivianBala says "premature to re-engage with the (#Myanmar) junta at the (@ASEAN) Summit level or even at the Foreign Minister level" when asked about #Thailand holding talks on #coup crisis with #military. He was speaking at #US trip presser #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar https://t.co/GmmGvjGyj0 pic.twitter.com/kYssSuDHug