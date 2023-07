來自美國Draper Associates、YouTube共同創辦人的關鍵祝福

站在地緣政治最佳視角的內容平台「關鍵評論網」

Photo Credit:TNL Mediagene

文:Tim Draper 翻譯:楊士範

恭喜《關鍵評論論網》十週年啦!這十年對一個試圖在自由世界和共產世界之間取得平衡的國家來說,彷彿置身於新聞界的洪流海嘯,也是歷史與未來之間的選擇。

關鍵評論網置身於我們這個時代最有趣的國際新聞漩渦中。這個媒體平台大膽地報導中國和俄羅斯在審查制度上的合作,挑戰台灣的移民管理權威,以及美國人是否願意承認台灣。

關鍵評論網刊登的文章內容勇敢且具有挑戰性。它們涵蓋了那些想要控制每個人和一切的軟弱領導者,以及那些想要相信人民並讓人民獲得自由的堅韌領導者。關鍵評論網不僅僅反映世界周遭,它們更從臺灣這個有利位置,觀看地緣政治的所有觀點。

恭喜你們,並祝願關鍵評論網未來的十年一切順利。也期待你們的內容能影響更多人,讓更多人從僵固的思想中被釋放、讓思想自由。

Tim Draper英文原文:

Congratulations to The News Lens on this 10th anniversary celebration. These 10 years have been a news tidal wave for a country that is trying to balance itself between the free world and the communist world, between a country that wants it for historical reasons and one that wants it for its future.

TNL finds itself in the vortex of the most interesting international news of our time. The company boldly comes out with news that China and Russia collaborate on censorship, challenges to Taiwan’s immigration authority, and how American’s might or might not want to recognize Taiwan.

The stories printed in TNL are bold and challenging. They cover the weak leaders who want to control everyone and everything and the strong leaders who want to trust people and set them free. TNL is not just a reflection of the world around them. They are viewing all perspectives of geopolitics from the ultimate cat bird seat, Taiwan.

Congratulations, and here’s to the next 10 years. May your editorial influence minds and set more people free.

數位媒體的領導者--關鍵評論網

Photo Credit:TNL Mediagene

文:Steve Chen 翻譯:楊士範

身為一個深入了解這家新創公司在數位內容領域取得卓越成就的參與者,我要對關鍵評論網的十週年紀念表示最衷心的祝賀。

展望未來,全球華語市場內的互聯互通將變得更加重要,我期待關鍵評論網繼續成長以滿足這些需求。

Steve Chen英文原文:

As an insider of the incredible vaults a startup has made to become a globally recognized leader in the field of digital content, I can’t be happier than to congratulate the entire TNL team for their 10 year anniversary.

Looking ahead, the interconnections within the global Mandarin market will grow ever more important and I look forward to seeing TNL continued rise to meet these demands.

責任編輯:Joanna

核稿編輯:楊士範