Plugin讓ChatGPT如同長了一個App Store，五種有趣又實用的外掛分享
如果行有餘力，我推薦大家付費升級ChatGPT Plus，體驗外掛給予的各種延伸服務，絕對在個人生產力上有非常大的幫助，簡單來說幫你省下非常多的時間。一個月600元的費用等於一天20元，目前台灣基本工資每小時為158元，等於每天幫你省下8分鐘就足以購買這個Plus服務了。
最近AI熱潮已經退去，社群媒體上沒有許多討論GPT和AI討論的內容。不過如果你有繳ChatGPT Plus每個月20美元的費用，將可以使用ChatGPT 4.0版本，現在GPT4.0不只語言模型不同，還增加了plugin功能。Plugin的出現，ChatGPT如同長了一個App Store，使用者可以安裝各種不同的延伸應用程式。
使用過GPT-4 Plugin功能後，覺得原本就厲害到不行的GPT，現在根本多了一對翅膀，給使用者無限的可能性。以下介紹幾個很有趣的GPT-4的Plugin功能：
Photorealistic：幫你輸出生成圖片Prompt
有在玩Midjourney的朋友，可能會對到底怎麼下提示詞才能做出漂亮的圖片而苦惱。我也為了這件事特別去上課，還買了藝術分析書籍來學習，寫了這篇〈AI生成圖片服務Midjourney教學：一步步學習怎麼用、如何下參數？〉文章。但現在不用煩惱了，只要裝上Photorealistic這個Plugin，然後寫下想畫出的圖片，ChatGPT就會給你完整的提示詞，而且輸入中文就可以。
例如我一直想畫出狗狗飛躍101大樓的圖片，就在ChatGPT-4寫下「產生一張圖片：狗狗飛躍台北101大樓」，安裝Photorealistic Plugin後就吐給我以下的提示詞：
📸 Prompt 1: Imagine a playful dog, mid-leap, soaring above the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The dog is a Golden Retriever, its fur shimmering in the sunlight, its eyes filled with joy and excitement. The Taipei 101 stands majestically in the background, its unique architecture standing out against the clear blue sky. The style is hyper-realistic, with every strand of the dog's fur, every window of the skyscraper, and every cloud in the sky rendered in exquisite detail. The lighting is natural, with the sun casting long shadows and highlighting the textures of the scene. The colors are vibrant, with the golden fur of the dog contrasting with the blue sky and the green glass of the skyscraper. The composition is shot with a Nikon D850 DSLR camera, using a 24-70mm lens, with a resolution of 45.7 megapixels, ISO sensitivity: 64, Shutter speed 1/2000 second. The shot is taken from a low angle, emphasizing the height of the skyscraper and the dog's leap. --ar 16:9 --v 5.1 --style raw --q 2 --s 750
Prompt 2: Picture a lively Border Collie, caught in the act of jumping over the towering Taipei 101 building. The dog's fur is a mix of black and white, its eyes sparkling with energy. The Taipei 101, a symbol of Taiwan's economic prosperity, looms in the backdrop, its postmodern style architecture a sight to behold. The image is ultra-realistic, with every detail of the dog's fur, the skyscraper's facade, and the surrounding cityscape meticulously depicted. The lighting is a mix of natural sunlight and the artificial lights of the city, creating a dynamic and vibrant scene. The colors are rich and saturated, with the dog's black and white fur standing out against the colorful cityscape. The composition is captured with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera, using an EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM lens, with a resolution of 20.1 megapixels, ISO sensitivity: 102,400, Shutter speed 1/8000 second. The shot is taken from a bird's eye view, giving a sense of scale and grandeur to the scene. --ar 16:9 --v 5.1 --style raw --q 2 --s 750
飛宏科技330W電競筆電電源，就是Light著GaN才好玩！
飛宏科技推出330W GaN電競電源，搭載第三代半導體GaN快充技術，能針對電競筆電應用的需求，支援高階處理器及顯示器的瞬間峰值功率拉載，為電競筆電提供更高的功率與散熱速度，達到輕巧、安全、高效的充電體驗。
2021年底，飛宏科技推出體積最小的280W GaN高功率電競筆電電源，其功率密度不僅突破當時業界的極限，其電源的大小等同一般市面上180W電源。今年飛宏科技提高規格，推出330W電競筆電電源，導入第三代GaN氮化鎵技術，其功率密度達到14.5 W／in3（1W／CC），相較市面上同輸出功率的產品，不僅體積縮小了49.5％，且產品重量最輕（<800g），在達到高規格安全測試的同時，滿足使用者對電競筆電電源的期待，也成為今年2023台北國際電腦展中的新亮點！
近年來電競筆電銷售量逐年提高，應用領域日漸多元，但普遍市售充電器為滿足高規格的電競筆電所需，在提高電源功率的同時，充電器也變得更大、更重，造成使用者在攜帶通勤時極大的困擾。飛宏科技電競筆電電源的設計研發上，採用獨特GaN生產製程管控，與自主開發數位控制機制、功率模組設計等技術，令產品可達94%以上高轉換效率，且以更輕薄短小的體積，提升使用者的便利性。
安全可靠是頂規電競電源的第一考量
飛宏科技深耕電源產業半世紀，明白充電器為使用者所帶來的便利與風險。為了開發出更輕巧的高功率電源供應器，飛宏科技除了著眼突破技術面的瓶頸，更重視產品的安全性、可靠度，才能滿足終端使用者真實的使用情境。
市面上多數GaN電源僅強調小型化設計，但忽略了高功率電源在小體積設計下，是否能達到散熱與安全的標準。飛宏科技此款330W GaN電競電源，針對電競筆電應用的需求，支援高階處理器及顯示器的瞬間峰值功率拉載，可滿足筆電重度使用者長時間的操作，更已取得各項國際安規認證，能為電競筆電提供更高的功率與散熱速度，達到輕巧、安全、高效的充電體驗。
飛宏科技所開發的電競筆電電源，不僅搭載第三代半導體GaN快充技術，擁有輕巧、安全、高效等特點之外，也因電競筆電不斷推陳出新，需要高規格電源供應器支援使用者需求，進而陸續推出一系列240W、280W、330Ｗ高功率密度電競筆電電源。此外，飛宏科技正籌備360W GaN電競筆電電源，即將於不久的將來問世，敬請期待！
本文章內容由「飛宏科技」提供，經關鍵評論網媒體集團廣編企劃編審。