2023/07/22,
職場

Plugin讓ChatGPT如同長了一個App Store，五種有趣又實用的外掛分享

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / 達志影像

我們想讓你知道的是

如果行有餘力，我推薦大家付費升級ChatGPT Plus，體驗外掛給予的各種延伸服務，絕對在個人生產力上有非常大的幫助，簡單來說幫你省下非常多的時間。一個月600元的費用等於一天20元，目前台灣基本工資每小時為158元，等於每天幫你省下8分鐘就足以購買這個Plus服務了。

最近AI熱潮已經退去，社群媒體上沒有許多討論GPT和AI討論的內容。不過如果你有繳ChatGPT Plus每個月20美元的費用，將可以使用ChatGPT 4.0版本，現在GPT4.0不只語言模型不同，還增加了plugin功能。Plugin的出現，ChatGPT如同長了一個App Store，使用者可以安裝各種不同的延伸應用程式。

使用過GPT-4 Plugin功能後，覺得原本就厲害到不行的GPT，現在根本多了一對翅膀，給使用者無限的可能性。以下介紹幾個很有趣的GPT-4的Plugin功能：

Photorealistic：幫你輸出生成圖片Prompt

有在玩Midjourney的朋友，可能會對到底怎麼下提示詞才能做出漂亮的圖片而苦惱。我也為了這件事特別去上課，還買了藝術分析書籍來學習，寫了這篇〈AI生成圖片服務Midjourney教學：一步步學習怎麼用、如何下參數？〉文章。但現在不用煩惱了，只要裝上Photorealistic這個Plugin，然後寫下想畫出的圖片，ChatGPT就會給你完整的提示詞，而且輸入中文就可以。

例如我一直想畫出狗狗飛躍101大樓的圖片，就在ChatGPT-4寫下「產生一張圖片：狗狗飛躍台北101大樓」，安裝Photorealistic Plugin後就吐給我以下的提示詞：

📸 Prompt 1: Imagine a playful dog, mid-leap, soaring above the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The dog is a Golden Retriever, its fur shimmering in the sunlight, its eyes filled with joy and excitement. The Taipei 101 stands majestically in the background, its unique architecture standing out against the clear blue sky. The style is hyper-realistic, with every strand of the dog's fur, every window of the skyscraper, and every cloud in the sky rendered in exquisite detail. The lighting is natural, with the sun casting long shadows and highlighting the textures of the scene. The colors are vibrant, with the golden fur of the dog contrasting with the blue sky and the green glass of the skyscraper. The composition is shot with a Nikon D850 DSLR camera, using a 24-70mm lens, with a resolution of 45.7 megapixels, ISO sensitivity: 64, Shutter speed 1/2000 second. The shot is taken from a low angle, emphasizing the height of the skyscraper and the dog's leap. --ar 16:9 --v 5.1 --style raw --q 2 --s 750

Prompt 2: Picture a lively Border Collie, caught in the act of jumping over the towering Taipei 101 building. The dog's fur is a mix of black and white, its eyes sparkling with energy. The Taipei 101, a symbol of Taiwan's economic prosperity, looms in the backdrop, its postmodern style architecture a sight to behold. The image is ultra-realistic, with every detail of the dog's fur, the skyscraper's facade, and the surrounding cityscape meticulously depicted. The lighting is a mix of natural sunlight and the artificial lights of the city, creating a dynamic and vibrant scene. The colors are rich and saturated, with the dog's black and white fur standing out against the colorful cityscape. The composition is captured with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera, using an EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM lens, with a resolution of 20.1 megapixels, ISO sensitivity: 102,400, Shutter speed 1/8000 second. The shot is taken from a bird's eye view, giving a sense of scale and grandeur to the scene. --ar 16:9 --v 5.1 --style raw --q 2 --s 750


