習近平溫馨接待「中國的好朋友」季辛吉，釋放出哪些外交訊息？

🇨🇳Chinese President Xi greets🇺🇸Kissinger at the building of Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where 52 years ago, Dr. Kissinger’s secret visits to Beijing opened a new chapter of China-U.S. relations.



“The Chinese people won’t forget an old friend, won’t forget your historical… pic.twitter.com/TJyP7kKV5H