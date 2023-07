美澳「護身軍刀」聯合軍演13國參與、3萬軍隊集結，美國駐日大使：給中國的一記警鐘

In the lead up to #TalismanSabre2023, soldiers from the Australian and US special forces conducted a parachute training activity 🪂



Teams travelled from @AusAirForce RAAF Base Richmond to Jervis Bay in a @usairforce MC-130J - a great chance for teams to exchange skills 🇦🇺 🤝 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/00sBKIluon