金磚5國變11國：伊朗、沙烏地阿拉伯、阿根廷等6國受邀加入，新金磚掌握逾半石油大國

#XiJinping’s translator who was stopped by the security guards was Sun Ning( 孙宁).

Sun Ning is known as the "The First Interpreter” in China. He was born in Nanjing in 1981 and joined the translation office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2003, and was sent to study… https://t.co/3VKl2chslw pic.twitter.com/RdWt1gSc57