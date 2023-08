泰國人權人士在誹謗訴訟中勝訴，揭示企業濫用司法扼殺言論自由

After almost 4 years, 🇹🇭 the Thai court dismissed criminal defamation suits filed by 🐣 company #Thammakaset agnst. @AngkhanaNee, @PuttaneeKangkun, & me.



Huge thanks to @CRC_Thai lawyer team, the defendants’ witness & everyone who helped observed the case. 🙏💕 #BizHumanRights pic.twitter.com/osUv5xVyM9