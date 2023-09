那些急於擠身上流的竹科媽媽、矽谷菁英們，亟欲彰顯「逼格」意味著跟大家一樣蠢

文:太陽拳的萬人敵之術

最近大家都在戰矽谷。我個人是站在「反」矽谷這邊。

原因其實下文中就表達得很明顯了,如果硬要講 TLDR的話,請參考《麥田捕手》(The Catcher in the Rye)的金句:

「One of the biggest reasons I left Elkton Hills was because I was surrounded by phonies. That’s all. They were coming in the goddam window.」

我還沒離開,但是內心已經離開了。