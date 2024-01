「 黃金單身漢 」王子迎娶平民王妃，汶萊王室婚禮慶祝活動達10天

🇧🇳#Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Queen Saleha with members of the Royal Family presided over the #RoyalWedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, in the Ceremony of anointing powder to the bride and groom at the Palace Istana Nurul Iman… pic.twitter.com/IRnDxam5U9