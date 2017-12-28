「May I be excused?」下一句還沒聽見怎麼人就消失了？

吃飯吃到一半，聽見別人說了一句「May I be excused?」還等著他要講什麼藉口，結果對方就消失了。這是怎麼回事？

「May I be excused?」不是要什麼藉口，而是得短暫離開一下，可能是去上廁所、也可能是去接個私人電話。想去洗手間，雖然也可以直接說「May I go to the bathroom?」但若是在一個正式場合，這句話聽起來像是學生在跟老師徵求同意。最得體的方式就是換一個正式一點、婉轉一點的方式說：Excuse me please.（失陪一下）／May I be excused?／Can you excuse me, please?（可以離開一下嗎？）

讓自己的英文聽起來得體（diplomatic English）有三個方法：

1. Word choices 用字遣詞

（好）May I be excused?（暫時失陪一下！） （不好）May I go to the bathroom?（我可以去廁所嗎？）／I REALLY need to pee.（我真的得上廁所！）

2. Avoid negative words 避免負面字句

（好）I'm not too fond of the layout in this design.（我沒有到很喜歡這個設計的版面。） （好）I'd prefer to use a different layout in this design.（我會傾向用不同的設計版面） （不好）I don't like the layout in this design.（我不喜歡這個設計的版面） （好）I'm afraid I disagree.（我可能不太同意） （不好）You're wrong.（你錯了）

3. Use softeners 用軟性字

英文裡will／can／must都容易讓人有種命令的口吻，可以用軟性字／助動詞來轉換口吻：might、could、would、a little、a bit、a little bit、slight、slightly、small、one or two

（好）There might be a slight delay in the completion of the project.（這個案子可能會有一點點延遲。） （不好）There will be a delay in the completion of the project.（這個案子會延後完成。） （好）We're having one or two problems with this project.（這個案子有遇到一兩個小困難。） （不好）We're having problems with this project.（這個案子我們有困難。）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航