載人回家請不要說「ride you home」，既不對又不雅

要開車載人回家，開車是drive，所以「我載你回家」這句話可以直說：「I'll drive you home. 」如果走路送人回去，英文也說「I'll walk you home.」很多人以為同理，如果是騎摩托車載人回去，就用「I'll ride you home.」，但這句話錯了。Ride不能這樣用。

騎摩托車、騎腳踏車、騎馬可以說：

ride a motorbike

ride a bike

ride a horse

「I'll ride you home.」這句話聽著好像是一個人對馬說的話。意思是「我會騎著你回家」，既不對又不雅。要特別注意的是，ride這個字在美國的俚語當中，有性暗示，可以指sexual partner（性伴侶）或sexual experience（性經驗），難免讓人想入非非。（參考來源）

要開車、騎車送人可以用ride的名詞：

He gave me a ride to the airport.（他載我去機場。）

帶人回去，有人會說「I’ll bring you home. 」那就錯了，因為這樣就變成「帶你回我家」。

Bring是「帶來」，除非是住在一起的人，像媽媽把小孩帶回家，才用bring。「帶去」用take。要說「I’ll take you home.」才對。

回來看Ride這個字相關的片語，商業場合會出現的英文，為了讓大家熟悉，來看例句：

ride out安全度過

If you can ride out the first 3 years, the rest comes easily.（如果你能安然度過前三年，接下來的就會容易許多。）

ride on 取決於......

His reputation is riding on this deal working out.（他的名聲取決於這個交易的成敗。）

Let something ride 暫時不採取行動、先這樣

It isn't the best plan but we'll let it ride.（這不是最好的計畫，但暫時先這樣吧！）

The longer you let it ride, the harder it will be to fix later.（越久不管他，將來要修復的時間就會更長。）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航