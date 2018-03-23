- 熱門議題：
載人回家請不要說「ride you home」，既不對又不雅
要開車載人回家，開車是drive，所以「我載你回家」這句話可以直說：「I'll drive you home. 」如果走路送人回去，英文也說「I'll walk you home.」很多人以為同理，如果是騎摩托車載人回去，就用「I'll ride you home.」，但這句話錯了。Ride不能這樣用。
騎摩托車、騎腳踏車、騎馬可以說：
- ride a motorbike
- ride a bike
- ride a horse
「I'll ride you home.」這句話聽著好像是一個人對馬說的話。意思是「我會騎著你回家」，既不對又不雅。要特別注意的是，ride這個字在美國的俚語當中，有性暗示，可以指sexual partner（性伴侶）或sexual experience（性經驗），難免讓人想入非非。（參考來源）
要開車、騎車送人可以用ride的名詞：
He gave me a ride to the airport.（他載我去機場。）
帶人回去，有人會說「I’ll bring you home. 」那就錯了，因為這樣就變成「帶你回我家」。
Bring是「帶來」，除非是住在一起的人，像媽媽把小孩帶回家，才用bring。「帶去」用take。要說「I’ll take you home.」才對。
回來看Ride這個字相關的片語，商業場合會出現的英文，為了讓大家熟悉，來看例句：
- ride out安全度過
If you can ride out the first 3 years, the rest comes easily.（如果你能安然度過前三年，接下來的就會容易許多。）
- ride on 取決於......
His reputation is riding on this deal working out.（他的名聲取決於這個交易的成敗。）
- Let something ride 暫時不採取行動、先這樣
It isn't the best plan but we'll let it ride.（這不是最好的計畫，但暫時先這樣吧！）
The longer you let it ride, the harder it will be to fix later.（越久不管他，將來要修復的時間就會更長。）
