聽Taylor Swift〈New Year's Day〉，許下學好英文的新年新期許

2017與2018年歐美歌壇最受矚目的歌手之一非Taylor Swift莫屬啦！去年發行新專輯《Reputation》的她在專輯正式發售之前，在自己家裡邀請了100位粉絲來搶先聽她的新歌，而且還跟大家分享每首歌曲的製作過程！在那次派對中，她唱的其中一首歌就是今天要介紹的〈New Year's Day〉，就讓希平方用這首歌向大家拜個年，聽完這首旋律輕鬆愉快的歌，你有什麼新年新期許呢？

But I stay when you're lost and I'm scared and you’re turning away 當你感到迷惘、我很害怕，而你別過臉時，我還是會待在你的身邊

Lost 可以表示「迷路的」，常搭配 be 動詞或是一般動詞 get，例如：

I was kind of lost when I tried to get to the new office.（我要試著去新辦公室的時候，有點迷路。）

The little boy burst out crying when he realized that he got lost.（那個小男孩在他發現他迷路的時候便放聲大哭。）

除了這個意思以外，lost 還可以指心靈上面的「迷失、不知所措」喔，這時候就不會搭配動詞 get。你可以這樣說：

Mike looked lost after he was transferred to an unfamiliar department.（Mike 在他被轉調到一個不熟悉的部門之後，看起來有點迷惘。）

那歌詞後面的 turn away 的意思則表示「把臉轉過去、別開臉」的意思，例如：

Lila turns away every time she sees a bloody scene in a movie.（Lila 每次看到電影裡的血腥場面的時候都會別過臉。）

You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi 你在計程車後座捏了我的手三次

In the back of something 意思是「在某物後面」，它跟 in back of something 很像，但有沒有 the 意思是不同的喔！In the back of something 是指在某物「本體裡」的後方，也就是尾巴的位置；in back of something 則是在某物「外」的後方。

你可以想像有一輛公車，如果說 in the back of the bus 就表示「公車後方」，也就是最後幾排乘客的位置，但是如果說 in back of the bus 就表示「公車後面」，是指開在公車後面車子的位置。例如：

Can we sit in the back of the bus? The seats are more spacious.（我們可以坐在公車後面嗎？那些位置比較寬敞。）

The taxi in back of the bus tried to cut it off.（公車後面的計程車試著要超車。）

I can tell that it's going to be a long road 我知道這會是一段漫漫長路

Tell 除了「告訴」的意思以外，當後面接上一件事情的時候，它是指「識別、認出、知道」，像這裡 I can tell... 意思就是「我可以知道...」，再舉個例子：

You can tell that your girlfriend is angry now because she doesn’t let you kiss her or hold her hand.（你可以知道你的女友現在很生氣，因為她不讓你親她或是牽她的手。）

I'll be there if you're the toast of the town babe 親愛的，你如果是位大紅人，我會待在你身邊

Toast 常見的意思為「吐司、敬酒詞」，但如果是這個用法：the toast of the town 的話，並不是說「鎮上的吐司」，而是指「極受歡迎、推崇的人或物」，也就是「大紅人」的意思。：

Kevin became the toast of the town after his amazing performance in that show!（Kevin 在表演中精湛的演出過後便成為一位大紅人！）

Or if you strike out and you're crawling home 或是如果你失敗而狼狽爬回家

這裡必須前情提要一下，這句歌詞的上一句是上面的 "I'll be there if you're the toast of the town babe"，因此這兩句歌詞就是說不論你在外成功或失敗，我都會一直在你身邊（實在是非常甜蜜的一句話啊～）。

這句的 strike out 除了指棒球術語裡的「三振出局」以外，它還可以指「失敗」或是「開始獨立、開創新道路」，例如：

Nobody can be successful the first time they do something. We all have experienced striking out in the beginning.（沒有人可以在第一次做事情的時候就成功。我們都有過初期失敗的經驗。）

He struck out on his own last year to start a new company.（他去年開始獨立並創立一間新公司。）

Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you 抓牢那些回憶吧，它們會緊緊守護你的

Hold on to something 表示「緊抓某物、不放棄某物」，例如：

Hold on to this rope while I go find some help!（我去找人幫忙的時候，緊抓住這條繩子！）

本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航