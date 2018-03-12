當面試官問「What’s your notice period?」是什麼意思？

有天Melissa聽到有人說：「She handed in her notice yesterday.」難道昨天要交什麼嗎？Melissa就狐疑地問了：「what notice?」

原來美國人說hand in your notice意思是遞交辭呈，也可以用give in your notice。

Hand和give都有把東西遞出去的意思：

hand in your notice／give in your notice：to tell your employer that you intend to leave your job after a particular period of time

學英文的盲點經常不在單字「背得太少」，而是字的意思「知道得不夠廣」，每個字都看得懂，湊起來卻不知道什麼意思。想要英文講起來地道，可以從擴充已經認得的字的用法開始，你會發現每一字裡都藏著很多細節，包含不同的詞性，不同的搭配，不同的意義延伸。

notice當動詞是「注意、發現」

I noticed there are several cracks in the wall after the earthquake.

地震過後我發現牆上有些裂痕。

也可以拿來形容因某些特色而「被關注」，通常用被動。

She was first noticed by a well-known Youtuber at the age of eleven, and started her own career on the Internet.

她最一開始是在11歲的時候被一名網紅注意到，於是就展開了她在網路上的事業。

Notice當名詞是離職通知、公告

Hand in one’s notice的notice表示告知離職的通知，特別是書面的辭呈，如果是老闆要請員工離職的通知，則用give sb. notice.

I’m giving you seven days’ notice.

我提前七天通知你（七天後，要請你離開工作崗位）。

如果是報紙、雜誌上的公告、標語，也可以用notice：

I saw a notice in the newspaper announcing their grand opening.

我看到報紙上有他們開幕的公告。 There was a notice on the wall saying “No smoking”.

我看到牆上有公告寫著禁止吸煙。

面試官：「What’s your notice period?」

notice也常在面試場合聽見，意思不是問你「通知期間」，是問你「什麼時候可以上班？」、「離到職還要多長時間？」

What’s your notice period?（你的離職通知時間多長？）

Four weeks.（四週。）

用notice當知會、通知的片語

at a moment’s notice提前通知的時間很短／很突然

We can't be expected to just drop everything and leave at a moment's notice.

大家不會希望我們就這樣把事丟在一旁突然走人的。

at short notice 這麼臨時

I can't cancel my plans at such short notice.

我無法在這麼短的時間裡取消計畫。

