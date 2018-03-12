- 熱門議題：
當面試官問「What’s your notice period?」是什麼意思？
原來美國人說hand in your notice意思是遞交辭呈，也可以用give in your notice。
有天Melissa聽到有人說：「She handed in her notice yesterday.」難道昨天要交什麼嗎？Melissa就狐疑地問了：「what notice?」
Hand和give都有把東西遞出去的意思：
- hand in your notice／give in your notice：to tell your employer that you intend to leave your job after a particular period of time
學英文的盲點經常不在單字「背得太少」，而是字的意思「知道得不夠廣」，每個字都看得懂，湊起來卻不知道什麼意思。想要英文講起來地道，可以從擴充已經認得的字的用法開始，你會發現每一字裡都藏著很多細節，包含不同的詞性，不同的搭配，不同的意義延伸。
notice當動詞是「注意、發現」
I noticed there are several cracks in the wall after the earthquake.
地震過後我發現牆上有些裂痕。
也可以拿來形容因某些特色而「被關注」，通常用被動。
She was first noticed by a well-known Youtuber at the age of eleven, and started her own career on the Internet.
她最一開始是在11歲的時候被一名網紅注意到，於是就展開了她在網路上的事業。
Notice當名詞是離職通知、公告
Hand in one’s notice的notice表示告知離職的通知，特別是書面的辭呈，如果是老闆要請員工離職的通知，則用give sb. notice.
I’m giving you seven days’ notice.
我提前七天通知你（七天後，要請你離開工作崗位）。
如果是報紙、雜誌上的公告、標語，也可以用notice：
I saw a notice in the newspaper announcing their grand opening.
我看到報紙上有他們開幕的公告。
There was a notice on the wall saying “No smoking”.
我看到牆上有公告寫著禁止吸煙。
面試官：「What’s your notice period?」
notice也常在面試場合聽見，意思不是問你「通知期間」，是問你「什麼時候可以上班？」、「離到職還要多長時間？」
What’s your notice period?（你的離職通知時間多長？）
Four weeks.（四週。）
用notice當知會、通知的片語
- at a moment’s notice提前通知的時間很短／很突然
We can't be expected to just drop everything and leave at a moment's notice.
大家不會希望我們就這樣把事丟在一旁突然走人的。
- at short notice 這麼臨時
I can't cancel my plans at such short notice.
我無法在這麼短的時間裡取消計畫。
責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航