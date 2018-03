美媒報導劃錯重點，讓大眾以為槍擊案兇手都有精神疾病

(註1)McGinty, Emma E., et al. "News media framing of serious mental illness and gun violence in the United States, 1997-2012." American Journal of Public Health 104.3 (2014): 406-413.

(註2)Metzl, Jonathan M., and Kenneth T. MacLeish. "Mental illness, mass shootings, and the politics of American firearms." American journal of public health 105.2 (2015): 240-249.

(註3)Fazel, Seena, and Martin Grann. "The population impact of severe mental illness on violent crime." American journal of psychiatry 163.8 (2006): 1397-1403.

(註4)Monahan J, Steadman H, Silver E, et al. RethinkingRisk Assessment: The MacArthur Study of Mental Disorderand Violence. New York, NY: Oxford University Press; 2001.

(註5)Miller, Matthew, Deborah Azrael, and David Hemenway. "Rates of household firearm ownership and homicide across US regions and states, 1988–1997." American journal of public health 92.12 (2002): 1988-1993.

(註6)同註5

(註7)Haldol advertisement. Arch Gen Psychiatry.1974;31(5):732---733.

責任編輯:羅元祺

核稿編輯:翁世航