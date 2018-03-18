《商業英文寫作聖經》：八種提昇句子質感的寫法

文：威瑪・戴衛森（Wilma Davidson）

1. 破題句 The Head-on Sentence

破題句先呈現重點，之後的句子用來延伸或支持該重點句。因為結構直接了當，是商業讀者比較喜歡的結構。但如果所有的句子都用這種格式，就會喪失語感。

The solution must be finely honed , lest our marketing strategists err too much on the side of pricing, only to find that we can lose market share by, more simply, mere lack of coverage.（ 解決方案必須縝密研擬 ，以免我們的行銷策略專家在定價上失準太多，我們最多只能承受因缺少覆蓋率而喪失的市佔率。）

, lest our marketing strategists err too much on the side of pricing, only to find that we can lose market share by, more simply, mere lack of coverage.（ ，以免我們的行銷策略專家在定價上失準太多，我們最多只能承受因缺少覆蓋率而喪失的市佔率。） Ed Doherty is the best candidate for the job, having earned the respect of his colleagues on many difficult assignments and having worked for seven years for a major architectural firm.（ 艾德．多爾帝是 這個工作的 最佳人選 ，他完成多項困難的指派任務，因而贏得同事的尊重，並具備在大型建築事務所工作七年的經驗。）

for the job, having earned the respect of his colleagues on many difficult assignments and having worked for seven years for a major architectural firm.（ 這個工作的 ，他完成多項困難的指派任務，因而贏得同事的尊重，並具備在大型建築事務所工作七年的經驗。） Lisa's recommendation received quick approval because it was well thought out and presented in a friendly tone so that no one walked away slighted or off ended by her comments.（ 麗莎的建議很快地獲得批准 ，因為該提議經過深思熟慮，並以友善語調呈現，因此不會有人無視她的建議或感到被冒犯。）

2. 引導句 The Build-up Sentence

引導句是將重點放到最後才說，藉此留住讀者目光和思考，直到做出有力結論。這種句型又稱為掉尾句（periodic sentence）。

While the division managers encourage personnel to experiment on their own initiative with new and different marketing strategies, these managers cannot—and will not—justify unprofessional practices .（儘管區經理鼓勵員工自主嘗試全新與不同的行銷策略， 但這些經理不能也不可以合理化不專業的做法 。）

.（儘管區經理鼓勵員工自主嘗試全新與不同的行銷策略， 。） In restaurants, especially on draught, and even more than the imports, Best Beer is a dominant factor .（在餐廳，特別是生啤酒銷售，甚至超越進口啤酒， 最佳啤酒是決定性的因素 。）

.（在餐廳，特別是生啤酒銷售，甚至超越進口啤酒， 。） Satisfied that the business proposition is sound and that the implementation costs and sales estimates provided are appropriately conservative, I support your plan .（這個商業提案聽起來很不錯，上市成本與銷售預估也是恰到好處的保守， 我支持你的計畫 。）

.（這個商業提案聽起來很不錯，上市成本與銷售預估也是恰到好處的保守， 。） In their small, homemade basement still, where the only thing brewing was problems, the product was more ail than ale .（在那狹小、家庭式的地下室裡所釀造出的東西只有問題， 這產品是弊大於利 。）

.（在那狹小、家庭式的地下室裡所釀造出的東西只有問題， 。） Having conducted extensive market research, saved his seed money, and summoned his courage, he opened the doors of his new business in February .（進行大規模的市場研究後，他存下種子基金，鼓起勇氣 在2月開始他的新事業 。）

3. 修飾問句 The Rhetorical Question

修飾問句幫助讀者聚焦在問題或議題上，這個問題並不需要讀者的具體回應，而是用來展現寫作者的個人觀點。有些修飾問句會作標題句使用；使用一連串的修飾問句，會讓讀者聚焦在你想呈現的重要議題上。

Why all the mystery about what prizes we'll be offering as incentives for the next sales promotion? It has everything to do with our not yet knowing their availability and nothing to do with keeping you uninformed.（為什麼下一檔提供的促銷獎品如此神秘？原因在於我們還不知道會釋出什麼產品，而不是刻意不向大家告知。）

Will we increase our market share? Will we be the leader in the industry? When will it all happen?（我們的市佔率會增加嗎？我們會成為業界的領頭羊嗎？這些何時能實現呢？）

4. 顛倒句 The Reversed Sentence

反轉慣用句的編排順序，也是另一種有效的寫作策略。顛倒句能為寫作注入新鮮感、驚喜，以及創意。

慣用句 顛倒句 He is a lost man.

他是個迷惘的男人。 He is a man lost. I find that these conditions are indisputable: the economy has taken a drastic downturn, costs have soared, and jobs are at a premium.

經濟大幅下滑；成本飆高；工作難找——這些狀況是顯而易見的。 That the economy has taken a drastic downturn; that costs have soared; that jobs are at a premium—these are the conditions that I find indisputable. The question is: to be or not to be.

做或不做：這就是問題所在。 To be or not to be: That is the question. Try, try again, if at first you don't succeed.

如果你一開始沒成功，嘗試，再嘗試。 If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. He is not a fine candidate.

他不是一位合適的候選人。 He is a fine candidate. Not!

5. 插入句 The Interrupted Sentence

在原本句子中插入子句或詞語也是寫作策略之一。你可以插入評論，讓讀者把注意力轉移到正文之外的地方，或是插入想要強調的字詞，或是創造特殊效果，或是將你的寫作變得較不正式。但需慎使用這個方法，因插入太多內容會干擾讀者，使讀者分心。

功能 例句 題外話 You will be receiving shortly, if you haven't already, the new guidelines for the online training program.

你很快會收到新的線上訓練計畫方案，如果你還沒收到的話。 The evidence, if reliable, could send the VP of Finance to prison.

這個證據可能會讓財務副總裁吃牢飯，如果它可信的話。 強調 These companies—ours as well as theirs—must show more profits.

這些公司——無論是我們和他們——都必須展現更多獲利。 This, supervisors, is the prime reason for your cost overruns.

超支的主要原因，是主管。 Jeans (as long as they're not the ripped variety) are fine for Friday's casual-dress day at the office.

辦公室的週五休閒穿著日可以穿牛仔褲（只要不是刷破的款式）。

6. 對等句／從屬句 The Coordinated/Subordinated Sentence

對等句是將不同的想法放在同等重要的位置；從屬句則是收攏你的內容，讓讀者將注意力放在重點。你可以將想法以同等結構呈現，也可以將某一想法放在另一種想法之下，以從屬句呈現。或是結合兩者，創造不同的風格效果。以下是這兩種策略的範例：

【對等句】During the balance of this year, the company expects to issue $100,000,000 of long-term debt and equity securities and may guarantee up to $200,000,000 of new corporate bonds.

根據今年結算，公司預計可以發行1 億美元的長期債券和權益證券，新公司債券可達2億美元。

【從屬句】Although the company expects to issue $100,000,000 of long-term debt and equity securities during the balance of this year, it may also guarantee up to $200,000,000 of new corporate bonds.

根據今年結算，儘管公司預計可以發行1 億美元的長期債券和權益證券，它也可以用來發行達2 億美元的新公司債券。

7. 平行結構句 The Parallel Sentence

平行結構句是由結構相似的鄰近詞語或子句所組成。平行結構能平衡句子，賦予想法節奏感。三個項目組成的平行結構句就能提供自然的節奏。如：

英國前首相邱吉爾說的「blood, sweat, and tears（血、汗、淚）」

faith, hope, and charity（信仰、希望、慈善）

美國前總統林肯的「government of the people, by the people, for the people（政府為民有、民選、民享）」

以下是更多的平行結構例句：

These ecological problems are of concern to scientists, to government officials, and to our company.（這些生態問題是科學家、政府官員，以及我們公司所憂慮的。）

Our attorneys have argued that the trademark is ours, that our rights have been violated, and that appropriate compensation is required.（我們的律師認為，這個商標是我們的，我們的權利受到侵犯，並要求適當賠償。）

What interested me was the contrast between the rich and the poor, the strong and the weak, the wise and the foolish.（我感興趣的是貧與富、強與弱、聰明和愚蠢之間的對比。）

He was respected not only for his intelligence, but also for his integrity.（他受尊敬，不僅因為他的智慧，也因為他的正直。）

"I came, I saw, I conquered."「我來過，我看過，我征服。」——凱撒大帝

"To err is human; to forgive, divine."「凡人皆有過，唯神能寬恕。」——亞歷山大．波普（ Alexander Pope ）

"Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."「不要問國家可以為你做什麼，你應該要問自己可以為國家做什麼。」——美國前總統甘迺迪

8. 不完整句 The Minor Sentence

這類不完整句常出現在廣告中，如果使用得當，也可用在商業書信中。

Do we intend to pull the product off the shelves? Not on your life.我們打算把產品下架嗎？門都沒有！

When?什麼時候？

Whatever.諸如此類。

We sent our answer to the competition. No more shenanigans!我們給競爭對手答覆。不要再耍手段了。

What would she give for a few more employees like Susan? The world.為了多幾個像蘇珊這樣的員工，你願意付出多大代價？再高代價都願意。

相關書摘 ▶《商業英文寫作聖經》：12個常見文法Q&A一次解惑

書籍介紹

本文摘錄自《商業英文寫作聖經：向財富雜誌五百強企業顧問學習頂尖寫作技藝》，EZ叢書館出版

＊透過以上連結購書，《關鍵評論網》由此所得將全數捐贈兒福聯盟。

作者：威瑪・戴衛森（Wilma Davidson）

譯者：劉佳硯

用英文寫信、打報告，總是刪刪寫寫，改到頭昏腦脹嗎？客戶拖延該怎麼催？銷售報告落落長怎麼刪？爭取機會怎開口？壞消息如何傳達？寫錯不只失禮、讓人笑話，還可能斷送職場大好前途！本書集結商業英文寫作精華，讓你晉升職場英文寫作達人。

向財富雜誌500強企業顧問學習道地英文商業寫作

作者威瑪・戴衛森是全球第一個商業寫作教育博士，擔任過Coca-Cola、MasterCard、AT&T、嬌生等《財富雜誌》（Fortune）500強企業顧問，並於常春藤盟校布朗大學、南佛羅里達大學開課指導商務寫作與口頭報告技巧，書中收錄威瑪指導美國商務人士過程中所搜集到的實際例句與書信範例，讓你輕鬆寫出優質英文商業書信。

一本在手，輕鬆解決職場中遇到的英文寫作困境

職場寫作大不易，不光要寫對外對內的email，還有一堆企劃書、報告、通知，有時還要幫上司寫、替同事改，甚至要在短時間內生出一篇企劃書——這些你在職場會遇到的狀況，本書都幫你想到了。本書從大面向段落編排，到小面向文法用字，皆提供實用寫作技巧，如優質商業寫作要素、構思動筆技巧、限時寫作三步驟、給予寫作回饋技巧等，讓英文商業寫作與編輯更淺顯易懂。此外，書中提供大量例句、中英對照書信範例與練習，讓你輕鬆掌握英文職場書信要點，寫得又快又好。書中亦提供書信修改前後比較範例，快速幫你找出寫作盲點，對症下藥！

Photo Credit: EZ叢書館

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航