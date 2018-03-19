讓人氣得牙癢癢的同事，你可以用這些英文描述他的惡行惡狀

雙面人、懶惰不做事、西瓜偎大邊，是不是在職場上總是會遇到這種令人頭痛、讓人氣得牙癢癢的同事呢？今天就來學一學怎麼用英文來形容壞同事的惡行惡狀，以及這些討人厭的個性！

two-faced 雙面人

Two-faced字面上是「兩張臉的」的意思，就是我們所說的「雙面人」，不僅說話不真誠，說一套做一套，也有可能人前笑臉，人後說壞話，這種人就可以用two-faced表示。也可以用insincere（不真誠）、hypocritical（偽善的）來形容這種個性。

Amy is a two-faced liar. She is insincere and not honest, so I don’t trust her.（Amy 是個愛講謊話的雙面人。既不真誠又不誠實，所以我不信任她。）

fence-sitter 牆頭草

不做出決定、也不想得罪他人，哪邊有利就往哪邊靠的人就可以用fence-sitter（牆頭草）來形容他，例如：

A fence-sitter is someone who does not make decisions or take sides because he or she doesn’t want to offend either side. George is just that kind of person. I hate working with him.（牆頭草就是不做決定，也不選邊站的人，因為他不想得罪任何一方。George 就是那種人。我討厭跟他一起工作。）

ass-kisser / brownnoser 愛拍馬屁的人

為了達成自己目的不惜去親人家屁股的「馬屁精」，英文可以用ass-kisser。另外也有brownnoser的說法，來由比較不舒服一點，因為太貼近別人的屁股，所以被「髒髒」的東西弄到鼻子，變成咖啡色啦！

而ass-kisser和brownnoser都是名詞的用法，用來稱呼這樣的人。如果要用動詞就是kiss someone's ass或是brownnose someone。例如：

Whose ass you're going to kiss to get that job?（你要去拍誰的馬屁才能得到那份工作呀？）

He brownnoses our boss a lot because he wants to get a promotion.（他很愛拍我們老闆的馬屁，因為他想要升官。）

take credit for something / take the credit 將某事歸功於... / 搶功勞

職場上也會碰到不做事卻在老闆面前搶功勞的人，可以這樣形容這種討厭的人：

I did all the work, but she took credit for the success.（全部的工作都是我做的，但她把成功都歸功於自己。）

The rookie did nothing but take the credit.（那個菜鳥什麼都沒做還搶功勞。）

shirk one’s responsibilities / duties / obligations 逃避責任 / 義務

碰到困難的事情就逃避的同事也很令人頭痛，這時候就可以用shirk這個單字表達，shirk本身就有「逃避、規避（責任）」的意思，例如：

Don’t shirk the difficult work, you still have to face it in the end.（不要逃避困難的工作，你總是要面對的。）

His boss shirked his responsibilities, and the company was on the brink of bankruptcy.（他的老闆規避責任，現在公司已經瀕臨破產邊緣了。）

slacker 偷懶的人

slack 有「鬆弛、懈怠」的意思，而slacker就是指「常常都很鬆懈的人、偷懶的人」。

I hope those slackers can be fired. They are always late to work, and they even leave the office earlier than anyone else in the office.（希望那些懶惰鬼可以被炒魷魚。他們每次都上班遲到，還比所有人都早離開辦公室。）

smart-ass（美式） / smart-arse（英式）自以為是、自命不凡的人

Smart-ass 是美式的說法，而 smart-arse 是英式的說法，指總是想要表現自己很聰明、很厲害的樣子的人，這種自以為是的人最討厭啦！

He knew nothing about translation but always tried to teach me how to translate. He’s such a smart-ass!（他根本不懂翻譯，但一直來教我怎麼翻譯。真是自以為是的人！）

anal / fussy 愛計較、愛挑剔的；fuss about something 過於關注、挑剔、憂慮（小事情）

anal 和 fussy 這兩個單字都是指「對細節過度挑剔或計較，導致很惹人厭」的意思。而 fuss about something 可以用來表示「對於小事情太憂慮或計較」。例如：

She fussed about the meaningless details in the project the whole day.（她整天都在挑剔專案裡無意義的小細節。）

He’s anal about pronunciation, which annoys many people in the company.（他對發音很挑剔，惹怒公司裡的很多人。）

