《新左運動與公民社會》吳叡人推薦序：救贖一個純真年代

文:吳叡人(中研院臺史所副研究員)

推薦序:救贖一個純真年代

“Selfish father of men!

Cruel, jealous, selfish fear!

Can delight,

Chained in night,

The virgins of youth and morning bear?

Does spring hide its joy,

When buds and blossoms grow?

Does the sower

Sow by night,

Or the plowman in darkness plough?”

—Song of Experience, William Blake