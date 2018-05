科技時代如何靠「複業」賺錢？多角人生的經營與規劃

文:鄭緯筌(曾任風傳媒產品總監、《數位時代》雜誌主編與APP01網站總監等職務,現任台灣電子商務創業聯誼會理事長)

Using Instagram is an awesome way to market yourself as a freelancer and showcase some of your work. Whether you're just starting out, or need a much-needed daily dose of motivation to help you make the leap, there's tons of freelance-oriented accounts serving up practical freelance tips, quotes, and ideas.

──Arielle, And Co