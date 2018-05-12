- 熱門議題：
木匠兄妹經典老歌〈Close to you〉，讓人沉浸在過往的酸甜愛戀
今天要來跟大家分享著名樂團木匠兄妹（The Carpenters）的經典老歌——〈Close to You〉。妹妹凱倫（Karen Carpenter）擁有迷人的獨特嗓音，讓人隨著歌聲沉浸在過往的酸甜愛戀中啊。
- They long to be close to you 他們渴望接近你
Long to是「渴望」的意思，long to do something就是「渴望做某事」。例如：
She longs to meet her idol in person.（她渴望當面見到她的偶像。）
- walk by 走過
By有「經過」的意思，與pass by / go by意思相近。
The boy lowered his head and walked by the teacher without greeting her.（男孩低下頭走過老師而沒有向她問好。）
- On the day that you were born 在你出生的那天
那要記得，搭配不同時間時，介係詞也會不同喔！
- born on + 日期 / 星期 / 特定的日子
- born in + 年份 / 月份 / 季節
例如：
born on March 30 / Tuesday / Christmas Day
born in 1996 / August / summer
- got together 聚集
The members of the club get together once a week to share their ideas.（社團的成員每星期聚集一次以分享他們的想法。）
- They sprinkled moondust in your hair of gold 他們在你的金髮裡撒上月塵
Hair of gold就等同於gold hair，「金髮」的意思。下句歌詞提到的eyes of blue就是blue eyes，「藍眼睛」的意思喔！
- A dream come true 夢想成真
看到這裡可能有人會說，奇怪，a dream 不是單數嗎？為什麼後面come不用變化呢？這個片語其實是a dream that has come true簡化而來，因為come的過去分詞剛好也是come，所以看似沒有變化，但其實已經變化過囉！而由於太常使用，因此a dream come true 雖就文法上來看怪怪的，但已經成為使用頻率很高的片語了。
- Follow you all around 到處跟隨著你
All around是「到處」的意思，例如：
People all around the world are listening to The Beatles then.（那時全世界的人們都在聽披頭四樂團的歌。）
本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航