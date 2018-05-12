木匠兄妹經典老歌〈Close to you〉，讓人沉浸在過往的酸甜愛戀

今天要來跟大家分享著名樂團木匠兄妹（The Carpenters）的經典老歌——〈Close to You〉。妹妹凱倫（Karen Carpenter）擁有迷人的獨特嗓音，讓人隨著歌聲沉浸在過往的酸甜愛戀中啊。

They long to be close to you 他們渴望接近你

Long to是「渴望」的意思，long to do something就是「渴望做某事」。例如：

She longs to meet her idol in person.（她渴望當面見到她的偶像。）

walk by 走過

By有「經過」的意思，與pass by / go by意思相近。

The boy lowered his head and walked by the teacher without greeting her.（男孩低下頭走過老師而沒有向她問好。）

On the day that you were born 在你出生的那天

那要記得，搭配不同時間時，介係詞也會不同喔！

born on + 日期 / 星期 / 特定的日子

born in + 年份 / 月份 / 季節

例如：

born on March 30 / Tuesday / Christmas Day

born in 1996 / August / summer

got together 聚集

The members of the club get together once a week to share their ideas.（社團的成員每星期聚集一次以分享他們的想法。）

They sprinkled moondust in your hair of gold 他們在你的金髮裡撒上月塵

Hair of gold就等同於gold hair，「金髮」的意思。下句歌詞提到的eyes of blue就是blue eyes，「藍眼睛」的意思喔！

A dream come true 夢想成真

看到這裡可能有人會說，奇怪，a dream 不是單數嗎？為什麼後面come不用變化呢？這個片語其實是a dream that has come true簡化而來，因為come的過去分詞剛好也是come，所以看似沒有變化，但其實已經變化過囉！而由於太常使用，因此a dream come true 雖就文法上來看怪怪的，但已經成為使用頻率很高的片語了。

Follow you all around 到處跟隨著你

All around是「到處」的意思，例如：

People all around the world are listening to The Beatles then.（那時全世界的人們都在聽披頭四樂團的歌。）

本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航