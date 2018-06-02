聽歌學英文：老菸槍雙人組〈Young〉，年少輕狂學習如何愛

2017 全美音樂獎（American Music Awards）得到最愛電音藝人獎（Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music）的老菸槍雙人組（The Chainsmokers）在12月15日釋出專輯中的歌曲〈Young〉的混音版！〈Young〉歌詞中敘述年少輕狂的愛，雖然不成熟，常做出瘋狂的決定，但我們就是這樣學習如何愛的，那些輕狂時刻也都成為人生的美好瞬間。一起來聽聽吧！

12/15 釋出的 remix 版（KOYU Remix）：

原版聽這裡：

Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction 每件事都吵，每每都導致關係失衡

Fight about / over something 就是「為某事爭吵」的意思，例如：

That couple always fights about trivial things. （那對情侶每次都為了枝微末節的小事吵架。）

歌詞中的 dysfunction 是指在一群人之間不健康或不良的關係或態度，也就是「失衡」的意思。最常用的用法就是：family dysfunction（家庭失衡）。

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car .（我們都知道當時我弄壞你的車真的太過分了。）

Go too far 字面上是「走太遠了」，當一件事情走得太遠了，就是代表「太過分了、太超過了」的意思，例如：

Haters’ comments under this photo really went too far. I do think this should stop.（這張照片下酸民的留言真的太超過了，我真的覺得該停止了。）

Wreck 是「弄壞」的意思，年少輕狂的時候可能因為吵架就 wrecked your car（弄壞你的車），但這舉動對於兩人的關係有害無益呀！大家不要學喔！

Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs 我們深陷在愛情帶來的快感中，比毒品還美妙

Be / get caught (up) in something 是「被...吸引、陷入...之中、被捲入...」的意思，例如：

He was caught up in a scandal.（他被捲入一場醜聞中。）

We were caught up in the excitement of the concert.（我們沉浸在演唱會的興奮氣氛中。）

High 是「（酒精或毒品引起的）快感或興奮感」，例如：

They felt high after drinking for an hour.（他們喝酒喝了一個小時後就開始嗨了。）

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar 還有那些夜晚，我們偷溜出來，喜歡在酒吧碰面

Snuck out 是 sneak out 的過去式，就是「溜出來」的意思，例如：

We often snuck out at night and met at the park when we were young.（年輕的時候，我們常常在半夜偷溜出來，在公園約會。）

本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航