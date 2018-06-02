- 熱門議題：
- 「回憶凋零，愛還在－當失智症踏入家中」 、
- 「厭世代」 、
- 「365天，越斜槓，越精彩」 、
- 「沈春華關鍵秀」
聽歌學英文：老菸槍雙人組〈Young〉，年少輕狂學習如何愛
我們想讓你知道的是
〈Young〉歌詞中敘述年少輕狂的愛，雖然不成熟，常做出瘋狂的決定，但我們就是這樣學習如何愛的，那些輕狂時刻也都成為人生的美好瞬間。一起來聽聽吧！
2017 全美音樂獎（American Music Awards）得到最愛電音藝人獎（Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music）的老菸槍雙人組（The Chainsmokers）在12月15日釋出專輯中的歌曲〈Young〉的混音版！〈Young〉歌詞中敘述年少輕狂的愛，雖然不成熟，常做出瘋狂的決定，但我們就是這樣學習如何愛的，那些輕狂時刻也都成為人生的美好瞬間。一起來聽聽吧！
12/15 釋出的 remix 版（KOYU Remix）：
原版聽這裡：
- Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction 每件事都吵，每每都導致關係失衡
Fight about / over something 就是「為某事爭吵」的意思，例如：
That couple always fights about trivial things. （那對情侶每次都為了枝微末節的小事吵架。）
歌詞中的 dysfunction 是指在一群人之間不健康或不良的關係或態度，也就是「失衡」的意思。最常用的用法就是：family dysfunction（家庭失衡）。
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car .（我們都知道當時我弄壞你的車真的太過分了。）
Go too far 字面上是「走太遠了」，當一件事情走得太遠了，就是代表「太過分了、太超過了」的意思，例如：
Haters’ comments under this photo really went too far. I do think this should stop.（這張照片下酸民的留言真的太超過了，我真的覺得該停止了。）
Wreck 是「弄壞」的意思，年少輕狂的時候可能因為吵架就 wrecked your car（弄壞你的車），但這舉動對於兩人的關係有害無益呀！大家不要學喔！
- Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs 我們深陷在愛情帶來的快感中，比毒品還美妙
Be / get caught (up) in something 是「被...吸引、陷入...之中、被捲入...」的意思，例如：
- He was caught up in a scandal.（他被捲入一場醜聞中。）
- We were caught up in the excitement of the concert.（我們沉浸在演唱會的興奮氣氛中。）
High 是「（酒精或毒品引起的）快感或興奮感」，例如：
They felt high after drinking for an hour.（他們喝酒喝了一個小時後就開始嗨了。）
- And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar 還有那些夜晚，我們偷溜出來，喜歡在酒吧碰面
Snuck out 是 sneak out 的過去式，就是「溜出來」的意思，例如：
We often snuck out at night and met at the park when we were young.（年輕的時候，我們常常在半夜偷溜出來，在公園約會。）
本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航