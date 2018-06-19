看政治新聞學英語：戰爭、簽訂條約、侵略的英文怎麼說？

看CNN或BBC新聞英語時，常常會聽到政治相關消息，若讀到歷史相關英語，也免不了談到「戰爭、簽訂條約、侵略」等等詞彙。想聽懂讀懂政治新聞的朋友，一定要學會這些單字，一起來學習這課教了什麼實用用法吧！

Sign這個單字除了我們一般會用的「簽名」的意思，還可以當作「簽訂」。「簽訂條約」就是要用這個單字。例如：

舉幾個影片中的例子：

And in 1953, once the killing stopped, the U.S., China, and North Korea signed an armistice, a temporary ceasefire.（1953 年，這場殺戮一結束後，美國、中國和北韓就簽了休戰協議，暫時熄火。）

Tonight, Kim Jong-un becomes the first North Korean leader to cross the border since an uneasy truce was signed in 1953.（今晚，金正恩將成為首位跨過邊界的北韓領導人，是自 1953 年以來簽訂不穩定的休戰協議之後的首例。）