看政治新聞學英語：戰爭、簽訂條約、侵略的英文怎麼說？
看CNN或BBC新聞英語時，常常會聽到政治相關消息，若讀到歷史相關英語，也免不了談到「戰爭、簽訂條約、侵略」等等詞彙。想聽懂讀懂政治新聞的朋友，一定要學會這些單字，一起來學習這課教了什麼實用用法吧！
- sign 簽訂
Sign這個單字除了我們一般會用的「簽名」的意思，還可以當作「簽訂」。「簽訂條約」就是要用這個單字。例如：
- sign an armistice 簽訂休戰協議
- sign a truce 簽訂休戰協議
- sign a ceasefire agreement / deal 簽訂停戰協議
舉幾個影片中的例子：
And in 1953, once the killing stopped, the U.S., China, and North Korea signed an armistice, a temporary ceasefire.（1953 年，這場殺戮一結束後，美國、中國和北韓就簽了休戰協議，暫時熄火。）
Tonight, Kim Jong-un becomes the first North Korean leader to cross the border since an uneasy truce was signed in 1953.（今晚，金正恩將成為首位跨過邊界的北韓領導人，是自 1953 年以來簽訂不穩定的休戰協議之後的首例。）
- sign an unequal treaty 簽訂不平等條約
中國過去與世界列強曾簽訂了許多不平等條約，例如：
Several unequal treaties were signed between China and Western powers during the 19th century.（中國在十九世紀時曾與西方勢力簽訂不平等條約。）
- sign a peace treaty 簽訂和平條約
North and South Korea agreed to sign a peace treaty, hoping to have a peaceful future.（南北韓同意簽訂和平協議，希冀擁有和平的未來。）
- breach / violate 違反、打破
條約可以簽訂，當然就可以違反，要表達「『違反』條約」，可以用breach或violate。例如：
The president's new law to develop weapons may breach international treaties.
The president's new law to develop weapons may violate international treaties.
（那位總統發展武器的新法律可能會違反國際間的條約。）
而如果要表達「違反」規則，可以使用break這個字，例如：
Andy broke the class rules, so he was punished.（Andy 違反了班級規則，所以受到懲罰。）
※ 小提醒：因為treaty（條約）是比較正式的單字，因此不會搭配break這個動詞，通常會搭配breach或violate喔！
其他戰爭相關單字
- bombings 轟炸
The recent bombings caused unease and fear.（近來的轟炸事件造成人民的不安與恐懼。）
- defection 叛逃
舉個影片中的例子：
Over the years, the opposing sides have traded shots across the border and blasted propaganda at each other over loudspeakers, with some bombings and defections mixed in.（這幾十年來，對立的雙方在兩邊的界線邊少不了一些槍響炮鳴，也透過擴音器不斷大聲宣傳，混雜著一些轟炸與叛逃。）
- surrender 投降
舉個影片中的例子：
When Japan surrendered to the Allied forces in September of 1945, the Korean Peninsula, which had been a Japanese colony, was divided by the Soviet Union and the U.S. along the 38th parallel.（1945 年九月，日本向同盟國投降後，曾是日本殖民地的朝鮮半島沿著北緯 38 度線被切割給蘇聯及美國。）
延伸閱讀：更多新聞英語，protest（抗議活動）可以搭配哪些動詞？
