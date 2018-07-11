Out of question是沒問題還是辦不到？少一個the意思差很多

英文的用法微妙，有時多一個或少一個the，意思就完全不一樣。

有一次Debbie問Peter可不可以代她出席一個會議，Peter回答「It’s out of the question.」她以為Peter的回答是沒問題，最後卻找不到人代理出席。原來Debbie把「It’s out of the question.」聽成了「It’s out of question.」，前一句是「不可能」，後一句是「沒問題」，意思完全不同。

Out of question：不成問題的、無庸置疑的

Out of question就是beyond question，是在「問題之外」，代表「不用懷疑、無庸置疑」。這種用法比較舊，現在很少聽到美國人這樣說。

Out of the question：不可能的、辦不到的

多了一個the，表示「某個特定問題」無法談下去、不可能的。這用法常見，再看一個例句：

Your proposal is out of the question.（你的建議根本不做考慮）

英文用語中，差了一個the，句意就大相逕庭的例子並不少見，請比較以下三組句子：

你知道現在幾點嗎？ （X）Do you have time?

（O）Do you have the time?

前句是在問對方有沒有空。後句「the time」指特定時間，就是現在。

他到底能在哪裡呢？ （X）Where on the earth can he be?

（O）Where on earth can he be?

on the earth的意思是指「在地球上」，前句解釋為「他能在地球上的哪裡呢？」後句中的on earth才是「究竟、到底」之意。

我不能提重的行李，因為我懷孕了。 （X）I can’t carry a heavy bag, because I’m with the child.

（O）I can’t carry a heavy bag, because I’m with child.

I’m with the child直譯為「我和這個小孩一起」，I’m with child則是「我懷孕了」，意思差很大。

