- 熱門議題：
- 「回憶凋零，愛還在－當失智症踏入家中」 、
- 「厭世代」 、
- 「365天，越斜槓，越精彩」 、
- 「沈春華關鍵秀」
手臂交叉抱胸、皺眉頭，常見的肢體語言英文怎麼說？
我們想讓你知道的是
肢體語言可能有千百種，而今天我們要來介紹幾種常見的肢體語言，一起學習這些常見的肢體語言的英文說法，以及他們又代表著什麼意義。一起看下去吧！
肢體語言可能有千百種，而今天我們要來介紹幾種常見的肢體語言，一起學習這些常見的肢體語言的英文說法，以及他們又代表著什麼意義。一起看下去吧！
各種肢體語言英文
- arms crossed over the chest 手臂交叉抱胸
這是一個稍微帶有「防禦」（defensiveness）意味的動作，當然也有可能是表達「怒氣」。
- shrug 聳肩
這個動作常常用來表達「不知道、不理解」，或也有可能是表達「無奈」。
She shrugged and said that she didn’t understand what the speaker was talking about.（她聳聳肩，說她不懂講者在說什麼。）
- give a thumbs up 豎起大拇指
這動作就是表達「你好棒棒」，表示贊同（approval）或滿意（satisfaction） 。在社群媒體上，如果要表達按讚，也可以說 give a thumbs up。
I give this movie a big thumbs up.（我很喜歡這部電影。）
I gave a thumbs up to that post.（我給這則貼文按了一個讚。）
- bite one’s nails 咬指甲
如果看到有人在咬指甲，可能透露出他很「緊張」（nervousness）、「焦慮」（anxiety）、「沒安全感」（insecurity）。
Biting your nails may cause you to get sick more often.（咬指甲可能會讓你更容易生病。）
- frown 皺眉頭
這個動作可能是要表達「不贊同」（disapproval），或者在思考時，我們也有可能會皺眉頭。
Our boss frowned while he was listening to the new marketing proposal.（我們的老闆在聽到新的行銷企劃案時皺了眉頭。）
- rub one’s hands 搓手
這個動作是帶有「期待」（anticipation）的動作，當然也有可能你只是很冷想搓手取暖啦！
Rub 是「摩擦、搓」的意思，例如：
Ruby rubbed her hands, excited to start the great meal in front of her.（Ruby 搓搓手，興奮地要開始享用面前的美食。）
- tap / drum one’s fingers 用手指敲
如果看到有人用手指敲桌上，有可能代表他已經不耐煩（impatience）了。
Andrew impatiently tapped his fingers on the table while he was waiting for his friends.（Andrew 在等他朋友時，不耐煩地用手指敲打桌子。）
雖然每個國家或文化下的肢體語言代表的意義不盡相同，但學完這些上述這些比較通用的肢體語言，就不怕會錯意囉！
延伸閱讀：【學好英文密技】英文長句看不懂？最快的解決方法是...
本文經HOPE English 希平方學英文授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航