為了不讓孩子輸在起跑點，父母成了以「愛」為名的劊子手？

台灣的教育長期以考試領導教學,彷彿只要進了名校,未來就能功成名就。如此的觀念深植在台灣人民的心中,更實現在每個人的家庭教育當中。2014年大塊文化出版《你的孩子不是你的孩子》一書,揭露了家庭教育中最醜陋與不堪的一面。作者是家庭教師(簡稱家教),當家教的七年中,她走訪了不同的家庭,看到了父母親為了子女的課業而扭曲了原本和諧的親子關係,讓作者不斷的反思到底要參與其中還是要當個局外人,最後作者決定將這些長期受到台灣教育所壓迫的孩子們的故事揭露出來,讓我們再次反思家庭教育乃至於整體教育的本質。

詩人紀伯倫在《先知》一書中提到孩子時說:

Your children are not your children.

They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.

They come through you but not from you,

And though they are with you, yet they belong not to you.

You may give them your love but not your thoughts,

For they have their own thoughts.

You may house their bodies but not their souls,

For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow,

which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.

You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you.

For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday.