川普誇大川金會成果，只會讓朝鮮半島離無核化更遙遠

Project Syndicate

Project Syndicate produces and delivers original, high-quality commentaries to a global audience. Featuring exclusive contributions by prominent political leaders, policymakers, scholars, business leaders, and civic activists from around the world, we provide news media and their readers cutting-edge analysis and insight, regardless of ability to pay. Our membership now includes nearly 500 media outlets – more than half of which receive our commentaries for free or at subsidized rates – in more than 150 countries.