關鍵職涯三條路：你要走哪一條？
現在的你，在這個人生階段，想做什麼？要在職場打拚，還是，追求不走既定模式的生活實踐？即便是進入職場，也充滿了選擇，得決定要進入哪裡的職場、或是哪一種職場。進入#關鍵職涯，透過三個不同方向的選擇，讓你看到選擇不同職涯後的各種面向。
現在的你，在這個人生階段，想做什麼？該往左走還是往右走？要在職場打拚，還是，追求不走既定模式的生活實踐？即便是進入職場，也充滿了選擇，得決定要進入哪裡的職場、或是哪一種職場。進入#關鍵職涯，透過三個不同方向的選擇，讓你看到選擇不同職涯後的各種面向。
title: 出國工作
description:前進到世界各地的台灣工作者，是如何摸索、適應、上手以及得到成就感，拓展了我們對世界工作者的想像。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:中國篇：想在知名互聯網公司工作，要有「996」的心理準備
article_description:網路科技行業工作步調通常會比傳統企業還要快，工作壓力比較大、工作時間也比較長。加上中國大陸的員工們都很拚，甚至出現所謂的「996」，也就是從早上9點工作到晚上9點，一周工作6天的意思。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:英國篇：「After Work Social」是職場人際溝通的重要一環
article_description:這裡有來自四面八方的國際人才與企業，加上經濟體規模，決策考量的要素與影響層面很廣，能感受到不同角度看待事情的視野，同時也因為競爭激烈求職不易，工作環境相對高壓，需要自己做好心理建設。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:杜拜篇：這個城市不宜久居，但歡迎來挑戰人生和高薪
article_description:阿拉伯聯合大公國是一個多元文化的社會，約莫80%的外來人口，杜拜也是一個生活比較簡（無）單（聊）的城市，你賴得再久也不會送你護照，不過當作是人生磨練的中繼站，是一個不錯的選擇。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:美國篇：大方承認身為台灣人的一面，找到自己在這個世界的定位
article_description:在國外發展職涯最煎熬的是像亞細亞的孤兒一樣的歸屬感與身份認同問題。當自己似乎再怎麼努力都不可能變成團體的一份子時，比起任何行政手續都還要讓人想放棄。但時間會給解答。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:中國篇：「沒事中國人，有事台灣人」，這就是中國式原則
article_description:在這個社會太客氣會被瞧不起，要會捧自己，還有敢要薪水，要多一點。中國大陸常說，貴不一定好，但是便宜一定不好，對人才也適用。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:新加坡篇：薪水和年假都十分大方，但要小心「投訴文化」
article_description:只要新加坡人付了錢，得不到他們滿意的服務，在當下他們會直接了當的告訴你，若這股不開心在離開時還沒解決，那你的老闆很快的會收到投訴信。
article_cata:出國求職攻略
article_title:日本篇：站在世界潮流的搖滾區，見證大趨勢的脈動
article_description:有不少朋友是透過獵人頭找到工作，能力有基本規格的話，基本上都不會太困難。甚至可以說，在日本要找到一份工作其實不難；但要找到適合長期發展的工作，卻有相當程度的難度。
title: 不務正業？
description:這是一群為了實踐各自理念的「不務正業」青年。他們不以主流社會價值觀的「成功」來定義自己，他們重視合作，透過群體結構探索現代社會問題的解決之道。他們是這個時空孕育出的一代。
article_cata:不務正業？
article_title:休學卻總在自學的19歲龐克少年
article_description:當被問起曾經的大學生活經驗，小石說：「他（教授）講得忿忿不平、很氣憤，但什麼都沒有做，就覺得有些大學老師只出一張嘴。我知道有些教授會去參與一些運動，但據我觀察，他是沒有，我就不想給他教。」
article_cata:不務正業？
article_title:空屋筆記楊宗翰：我不需要賺那麼多錢，那不會讓我更快樂
article_description:「壓力都是比較來的，你不比較，自然就沒有壓力，也沒什麼好擔心害怕的，」他這麼說。
article_cata:不務正業？
article_title:我參與蓋了個公社，但現在我想試著當普通人
article_description:小C談起自己公社核心成員的關係：「我們比較像一起合作去做一件事，不是一般僱傭關係，他們也沒發薪水給我。」但現在他進入了完全停擺的狀態，覺得「耗損」了。
article_cata:不務正業？
article_title:從只求物質到實踐多元價值，拒絕朝九晚五的「反文化青年」如何形成？
article_description:在台灣，有越來越多人開始過著不以賺大錢、攀高位和穩定工作為目標的人生。這種反主流文化，其實得從歐美的垮掉派和嬉皮談起，也跟後物質主義與台灣的學運反文化有關。
title: 數位遊牧者
description:這個時代，有個新崛起的職種，不受空間與時間的捆綁，但必須紀律滿載，他們是數位遊牧人，泰國清邁是他們最愛的落腳處。
article_cata:數位遊牧者
article_title:8張圖表，帶你入門成為「泰國數位遊牧工作者」
article_description:「數位遊牧工作者」（Digital Nomad），他們追求「全世界都是我的辦公室」，將工作與旅行結合，共同點是極度依賴網路，樂於在不同國家、城市遠端工作。
article_cata:數位遊牧者
article_title:清邁憑什麼成為「遠端工作者」的聖地？
article_description:實際走過一趟清邁後，便可理解為什麼這裡會受到數位遊牧民族青睞：悠閒的步調、與自然調和的環境、充滿自由風格的工作空間與酒吧、美味而實惠的各國料理。
article_cata:數位遊牧者
article_title:在清邁，我看見數位遊牧光鮮外表下的掙扎與考驗
article_description:有些人在這追求的是一個虛幻的夢，好像不用工作就可以賺錢，不用努力就可得自由，一股腦的飛來清邁，卻派對太兇、因物價低廉而錢花太快，最後不了了之回家的，不在少數。
article_cata:數位遊牧者
article_title:是咖啡館也是辦公室：清邁共同工作空間使用經驗
article_description:有些咖啡館雖然不是為遠距工作者設計，但氣氛安靜、適合工作，也會成為遠距工作者或學生K書的熱門地點。
article_cata:數位遊牧
article_title:65歲開始環遊世界，我從這位清邁老背包客看到對生命的熱情
article_description:「你自己做的網站嗎？」我驚呼眼前這個67歲的爺爺，雖然跟我說wordpress真的太難，卻用weebly做出自己的部落格。除了網站外，還有Instagram跟專欄，還正在累積文章要出書。
